3 reasons why you need to pack a VPN on vacation this summer

It's summer at last, which means it's time to hit the road and take a well-earned vacation!



We all work hard, so when you do get some rare time off with family, friends, or even by yourself it's important to make the most of it. That's why you need to consider bringing along one of the best VPNs.

It might not seem like your first thought on vacation, but it's all about switching off – and switching on a VPN is a great way to stop undue worrying.

Here are a few reasons why I use a VPN abroad, and why you should too.

1. Protection and peace of mind

(Image credit: Vertigo3d/Getty Images)

As I said, vacation time is precious. Life can be stressful and the last thing you need is to worry about something like digital safety.

Tourist hotspots are often some of the most popular targets for scammers – with lots of people to choose from. Make sure you're not the easiest target to pick on. Whenever you connect to a public Wi-Fi signal make sure to have a VPN enabled to scramble your data.

Similarly, even password-protected networks can be unsafe with hackers imitating hotels, restaurants, etc. Make sure to keep your VPN on.

What's more, any unfamiliar websites you visit on vacation could be full of phishing links, malware, or worse. Using a link checker is a great way to be confident where you click, while Nord VPN's newly introduced Threat Protection Pro will vet links and URLs for you automatically.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Stream your favourites wherever you are

(Image credit: Hulu, Disney Plus, Max)

Even on vacation, it can be hard to tear yourself away from your favorite shows, especially if something really juicy is happening!

What's worse, you might boot up Netflix in your new destination and realize that the show you were halfway through isn't on the streaming service in that country. Or even that the service doesn't exist at all! Disaster – but not with one of the best streaming VPNs. With one of these, you can simply spoof your location to appear like you're watching back home and enjoy all your regular programming!

What's more, if you're at a global event like the Euros this summer, you can tune into your home country's broadcast to get commentary in your own language.

3. Bypass censorship

(Image credit: Monika Wisniewska | Shutterstock)

Unfortunately some parts of the world, for a multitude of reasons, don't have unrestricted access to the Internet.

Places like India and China have some of the most beautiful parts of the world to visit but also have more internet regulations than countries like the US and Europe. If you're planning on visiting these places (or another region with restrictions) then having a VPN is the best way to access something like WhatsApp in China.

You'll want to prioritize a VPN with access to obfuscated servers that protect your data but simultaneously make it seem like you're not using a VPN at all. As a word of advice, it's best to download your VPN before visiting another country with restrictions.