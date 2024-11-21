A VPN shores up your online privacy by encrypting your data and also allows you to tap into region-restricted libraries of various streaming platforms – and our tests have proven time and again that there are very few VPNs that can do both these tasks better than NordVPN.

However, even though NordVPN is arguably the best VPN for most people right now, there may arise a situation where you might want to cancel your plan and get a refund. For instance, you may have picked up NordVPN solely for trial purposes and to compare it with other providers, or you wanted to use it for a specific, short-term purpose (such as to stream a particular sports event or TV show).

Whatever your reason for cancellation may be, the good news is that NordVPN lets you cancel your subscription in just a few simple steps – and you're eligible for a full refund as long as you cancel within 30 days of purchase. In this article, I'll explain the entire process of canceling a NordVPN subscription and requesting a refund, so read on.

Can I get a refund from NordVPN?

Irrespective of the NordVPN plan you subscribe to – and irrespective of the duration of the plan (it can be a 2-year, 1-year, or even a 1-month plan) – you'll get a 30-day money-back guarantee. This means that you'll be refunded 100% of the money you put in if you decide to cancel at any point within the first 30 days of your purchase.

However, this also means that if you decide to cancel your NordVPN subscription after the completion of 30 days from the date of purchase, you won't qualify for a refund.

How to cancel NordVPN

Whether you decide to cancel your NordVPN subscription within or after 30 days of purchase, the process remains the same. Just follow these simple steps:

Go to the NordVPN website and log in to your Nord account On the left-hand side bar, click "Billing" Select "Subscriptions" Press "Cancel" in the "Auto-renewal" section The last step is to click "Cancel auto-renewal"

This will stop NordVPN from automatically deducting money directly from your bank account to pay for a subscription. So, unless you choose to pay manually again, your NordVPN subscription stands canceled.

Android users can cancel a NordVPN subscription by signing in to their Google Account on Google Play (iOS users can head to "Settings" on their device), going to "Subscriptions" in the “Payments & subscriptions” section, and selecting NordVPN. Next, press "Cancel subscription," choose a reason for cancellation, and then click "Continue."

It's worth noting, however, that the above will only cancel your NordVPN subscription and won't result in a refund.

How to claim a NordVPN refund

To receive a refund, you'll need to get in touch with Nord's customer support team, which you can do via email (support@nordvpn.com) or by starting a live chat on support.nordvpn.com. The NordVPN team will then process your request and send you confirmation via email that your subscription has been successfully canceled.