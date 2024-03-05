MacBook Air M3 already has its first discount at Best Buy — here’s how much you can save

Apple's new MacBook Air M3 is the successor to the machine that currently holds the top spot in our best laptops list. This new-generation MacBook Air is set to launch on Friday (March 8), but you can already get a discount courtesy of Best Buy.

Right now, the MacBook Air 13-inch (M3/256GB) is on sale for $1,049 at Best Buy. That’s a $50 saving on its full list price, and you can also get the same discount on the 512GB model. The larger MacBook Air 15-inch (M3/256GB) is on sale for $1,249, with the 512GB version dropping to $1,649. Again, that’s $50 off in this epic MacBook sale at Best Buy.

There is a slight catch with these MacBook deals. In order to score $50 off the new MacBook Air M3 you will need a My Best Buy Plus membership. This is the retailer’s Amazon Prime equivalent and costs $49 a year. It comes with several perks including exclusive member-only discounts, free two-day shipping, an extended return window and more.

MacBook Air 13" (M3/256GB): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

My Best Buy Plus deal: The 13-inch MacBook Air now sports an M3 chipset with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. It also features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and support for up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed). Apple claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air and boasts up to 15 hours of battery life.

Price check: $1,099 @ Apple

MacBook Air 15" (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Best Buy

My Best Buy Plus deal: The 15-inch MacBook Air now sports an M3 chipset with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It also features a 15.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and support for up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed). Apple claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air and boasts up to 15 hours of battery life.

Price check: $1,299 @ Apple

My Best Buy Plus: $49/year @ Best Buy

For $49.99 per year, My Best Buy Plus gives members access to upgraded free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. You need an active My Best Buy Plus membership to claim the MacBook Air M3 deals above.

We haven’t gotten our hands on the new MacBook Air M3 quite yet, but there’s plenty of reason to believe that Apple will back up its claim that it’s the “world’s best consumer laptop for AI.”

For starters, the Cupertino company is building from a fantastic base with the already best-in-class MacBook Air M2 and while the M3 model isn't a computing revolution, it’s adding a few smart upgrades to an already phenomenal laptop.

There are three key upgrades to flag with the MacBook Air M3. The biggest is right there in the name, this new MacBook Air packs Apple’s latest M3 chip, which offers blazingly fast performance even with dozens of browser tabs open at the same time. The Air M3 also offers support for two external displays (with the laptop lid closed) and Wi-Fi 6E support.

As Apple proudly boasts, the MacBook Air M3 is also fully equipped for an AI-led future. The tech giant claims that the 16-core Neural Engine, combined with accelerators in the CPU and GPU, help boost on-device machine learning to offer enhanced AI performance.

Outside of these additions, the Air M3 is very similar to its predecessor, the Editor’s Choice Air M2. It also packs a Liquid Retina display, the same selection of ports, a battery life of around 15 hours and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. If you want a full breakdown of exactly what’s new check out our MacBook Air M3 vs M2 face-off.

The MacBook Air M3 looks set to be another world-class laptop from Apple, and if you want to get your hands on one as soon as possible, this Best Buy deal is likely to be the biggest saving we see this side of the summer. If you’re already sold, be sure to lock in your order before launch.