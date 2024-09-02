How is the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air this cheap!? Grab one for lowest ever price in huge last-minute Labor Day deal

The 15-inch MacBook Air is one of our best laptops you can buy — packing blazing M3 performance and a gorgeous big screen experience into that familiar thin and light shell with a ton of battery life. That’s why we’re shocked to see the price fall this low!

Right now, the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is just $1,049 at Amazon — a huge $250 savings that drops it to the same lowest price we saw during Prime Day.

MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

The latest MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Over the M2 MacBook Air, the changes are small but make a significant impact. While there is no significant redesign, the spec bump to M3 gives you up to 20% faster performance in key tasks and graphics, while also improving the battery life to over 15 hours on one charge.

Add far faster Wi-Fi into the mix with 6E, support for two external displays (finally) and a beefier Neural Engine for AI tasks (which will come in clutch when Apple Intelligence rolls around), and you’ve got a fantastic all-rounder for getting stuff done — along with a gorgeous Liquid Retina display and crispy speakers for binge-watching by night.

So what are you waiting for? If you’ve been waiting for the right time to snap up an big screen MacBook Air, I don’t see the price getting any cheaper than this (even during Black Friday)!