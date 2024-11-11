Score! Get $300 off this RTX 4060 gaming laptop in early Black Friday deal

We're deep into November, which means the Black Friday deals are heating up as we count down the days 'til Thanksgiving here in the States.

Right now is one of the best times of year to buy expensive items like gaming laptops, because you can find great deals that shave a hunk off the oft-significant asking price of these big-ticket items.

For example, the Dell G15 is $799 @ Dell, which is $300 off the usual $1,099 asking price of this 1080p gaming laptop. That's a great deal on this gaming machine, which is ideal for getting started with PC gaming thanks to its 165Hz 1080p display and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now $799 @ Dell

Save $300: This Dell G15 gaming laptop is great for getting started with PC gaming because it's more affordable than ever and comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Plus you get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage, as well as an RJ-45 Ethernet jack for wired gaming and an HDMI 2.1 port for hooking up an external display.

Pairing an Nvidia 40-series GPU with the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU and 16GB of DDR5 RAM gives you a gaming laptop capable of running the best PC games smoothly at 1080p, especially with Nvidia’s DLSS optimization.

Admittedly, the 512GB SSD doesn't give you a lot of storage space for stashing a truckload of games. But you can always invest in one of the best external hard drives down the road if and when you need more storage space. Personally, I find I have a bad habit of installing a dozen games every time I review a new gaming laptop, only to end up mostly playing one or two of them.

And while you can throw this laptop in a bag and bring it with you to do some PC gaming on the go, I heartily recommend you keep it plugged in when you can. As you'll read in our Dell G15 review, this beast chews through battery power, lasting about an hour when gaming and 2-3 when just browsing the web in Windows 11.

But when you plug it in you can really enjoy yourself thanks to its suite of ports, including an RJ-45 Ethernet jack for wired Internet speeds and an HDMI 2.1 port for gaming on a TV or monitor. Plus, you get 3 USB-A ports, a USB-C port that supports DisplayPort out and an audio jack for headphones or a gaming headset.

It's a great gaming laptop at this price, especially as a holiday gift that will get someone you love started with the PC gaming hobby. This deal is available on the G15 in three different colors (white, black and purple) but I recommend you go with the Pop Purple version if you want an eye-catching gaming laptop.

But hurry, there's no telling how long this deal will last! If it's not quite what you need or you miss out, check out our regularly-updated roundup of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals for more savings opportunities.