You can’t beat the Powerbeats Pro 2 for running and workouts — and they're $50 off for Prime Day right now

I’ve done a lot of training while wearing the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, including running more than 150 miles with them and doing indoor bike rides, strength workouts and yoga sessions, and there’s very little I’d change about them.

They’re basically perfect sports headphones thanks to the reliable fit, long battery life and great sound, and probably the main thing that might put me off them is the high price. Prime Day deals just changed that.

Right now the Beats PowerBeats Pro 2 are just $199 at Amazon. That's $50 off and ties the lowest price ever for these earbuds.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon All four colors of the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are reduced on Amazon right now. I found the headphones offer a comfortable and very secure fit for sports thanks to the earhook design. They also have long battery life and button controls you can use even with sweaty or gloved hands, plus great sound quality and ANC.

I have the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 as my top pick in our round-up of the best running headphones available, and they also top our list of best workout headphones.

For me the most important feature of any running headphones is how well they fit, and the earhook on the Powerbeats Pro 2 means they don’t move at all, even during 20-mile long runs in my experience.

The fit is not just secure though, it’s also comfortable — other earhooks can start to irritate my ear over extended periods, not so the Powerbeats Pro 2.

I’m also a big fan of button controls on workout headphones, because when you’re wearing gloves or your hands are sweaty touch panels become very tricky to use. Even when running hard intervals I was able to use the controls on the Powerbeats Pro 2 easily.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The sound quality on the Powerbeats Pro 2 is good too, with a powerful, bassy profile that helps to drive you on during workouts, and they have a useful transparency mode to help you stay aware of what’s around you during outdoor training sessions.

Top all that off with eight hours of battery life even when using ANC, and you’ve got near-perfect workout and running headphones that even come in a choice of four colors — orange FTW, though you could persuade me to pick purple.

There are some downsides to the buds, in that I wouldn’t rely on the built-in heart rate monitor because it’s hard to use and sometimes inaccurate, in my experience.

The price is still quite high after this discount too, so if you’re not sure you want to spend $199 on sports buds I’d recommend keeping an eye on the JLab Epic Air Sport ANC 3 and JLab Go Sport+ in the Prime Day sales as cheaper alternatives with an earhook.

