I found 9 Amazon Prime Day wireless earbuds deals that are actually worth it

It's the Prime Day day 2 now — which means you're running out of time to get a pair of the best wireless earbuds with a massive discount. There are still plenty of savings to be had, so don't delay.

We've got our eyes on spectacular deals at the moment. Right now, the AirPods Pro 2 are just $168 at Amazon. That is a whopping 32% off the list price and the lowest price ever. Then there's $70 off the ever-excellent Sony WF-1000XM5, which bring some of the best sound and battery life we've ever seen.

There's not long of Prime Day left now — but we still reckon you should check out our Prime Day live blog, where you'll find new deals by the minute. Then, head over to our Amazon Coupons guide to see how else you can save money.

The best Prime Day earbuds deals

AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $168 @ Amazon

[CHECK STOCK!] The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. And coming soon, they will be updated with FDA-authorized hearing aid capabilities. Get the lowest price ever right now for Prime Day.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds bring some great features at a price that won't break the band. There's effective noise canceling on board, as well as some very nice, bassy sound. They're also absolutely tiny, so they'll easily fit into any pocket you might want to put them in.

Price check: $79 @ Best Buy

Soundcore Sleep A20: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

These aren't your traditional earbuds — they're designed to help you sleep better. You can stream content to them, but it's supposed to be more white noise and calming soundscapes rather than, like, your favorite death metal playlist. They'll last you a full night's sleep too, with 14 hours of continuous playback, while the passive noise-canceling (AKA the noise they block naturally — there's no ANC here) keeps the sounds of the outside world out.

Price check: $119 @ Best Buy

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

If you need a pair of headphones that are perfect for working out, then you need look no further. The Beats Fit Pro and their specially designed fit wings will stay in place no matter how much you move around, so you don't have to worry about losing a bud while you're on a run or at the gym. Decent sound quality and noise canceling sweeten the deal.

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

How about something more luxurious? The Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 are a seriously lovely pair of earbuds, made from premium materials and filled with some impressive specs. this deal is a wicked $110 off too, for their lowest-ever price.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $228 @ Amazon

Sony's top-of-the-line WF-1000XM5 might have a confusingly worded name, but they're easily some of the very best earbuds you can buy. They fit well, sound great, and the noise canceling is some of the best around. This is the best price we've ever seen on the buds as well.

Price check: $229 @ Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon

Bringing every ounce of its impressive noise-canceling experience to bear, Bose crafted the QuietComfort to be the best noise-canceling earbuds you can buy. It succeeded, and the QuietComfort Ultra a stunning set of buds that bring quality sound and a great fit to go with their stellar ANC. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the buds too.

Price check: $229 @ Best Buy

Sennheiser Momentum Sport: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon

These earbuds are for fitness — with a special extra. There are the expected wings to keep them in place while exercising, and dust and sweatproofing: But there's also heart rate sensor to track your health. That's a pretty cool extra, and takes them above most other fitness buds. The fact that they sound good and block noise is another massive bonus too.

Price check: $229 @ Best Buy