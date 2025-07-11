I’ve found the best last-minute Prime Day sales — my top picks on Samsung, Ring, and more

Prime Day deals are here and there's 1000s of products with great savings to choose from. So many, in fact, that you're probably feeling suitably overwhelmed by the whole thing.

Fortunately, I've put in the hard work for you and scrolled through more pages than I can count to pick out the top 11 deals I'd recommend buying right now – before it's too late.

My personal favourites include £70 off the Ring Video Doorbell and a whopping £160 off the Sony XM5 headphones. Both unbelievable deals, but don't worry, there's 9 more to add to your basket! Remember, you'll want to be a Prime customer to take advantage of the full savings.

Top UK Prime Day deals

Adidas Essentials Tee (Men's): was $15 now $10 at Amazon Prime Day is as good a time as any to invest in some new fitness gear and when Adidas offer discounts like these, it's hard to ignore! There's a variety of colours and sizes to choose from, varying in price by a couple of pounds. But, whatever you pick, you'll still make a great saving and add a gym staple to your wardrobe for less.

Under Armour Tech Tank Vest (Women's): was £25 now £14 at Amazon The ultimate summer pick for women's fitness is a lightweight, anti-odour and quick-drying vest. Fortunately, UA is offering a whopping 40% off this Prime Day for its Tech Tank. For such a comfy fit that can take you from running in the gym to running errands seamlessly, it's tempting to buy more than one...

Danish Endurance 3-Pack Running Socks (Unisex): was £34 now £24 at Amazon These are my favourite socks for running and that's thanks to their anti-blister and sweat-wicking qualities. They're built to endure and you'll even get a replacement for free if you somehow wear a hole into them in the first year. 3 pairs for £24 is an absolute steal.

Skechers Flex Appeal 5.0: was £69 now £33 at Amazon Finding trainers on Amazon can sometimes be a little tricky, but for Prime Day there's a 50% discount off these comfy sneakers that is definitely worth talking about. A shock-absorbing midsole and flexible outsole makes for a perfect everyday trainer. But, it's also worth noting, the price varies depending on size and colour.

Ring Video Doorbell: was £129 now £59 at Amazon Once I invested in my Ring doorbell, I never looked back and if you're yet to grab one, now is the perfect time. With an incredible £70 off, this easy to install and easy-to-use doorbell will give you invaluable home protection, including night vision and motion alerts. Don't be put off by the battery – it's very easy to charge and lasts for ages. Available in both Silver and Bronze.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was £169 now £89 at Amazon £80 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 with 64GB storage is an excellent deal. You can split your large display into two sections for multitasking, meaning you can video chat and do some work with two apps open at the same time. It also comes with a 3-year warranty, so if anything goes wrong, you've got peace of mind.

Brooks Ghost 16: was £115 now £95 at Amazon When we got hold of the Brooks Ghost 16 in 2024, we said it was the "best version of the shoe in years" and we absolutely mean it. With improved midsole foam and upgrades on durability, it's a reliable daily trainer that's perfect for runners starting out their fitness journey. Depending on the size and colour you go for, the price will vary.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £169 now £134 at Amazon Amazon's newest Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 7-inch glare-free display, weeks of battery life, adjustable warm light and absolutely no ads. It's what the brand are calling their "fastest Kindle ever" and this Prime Day, you can get it for 21% off.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was £329 now £218 at Amazon If your vacuum has just given up the ghost or you've found yourself checking out cordless models, now is the time to strike. With 34% off, the price actually dropped while I was writing this. The Dyson V8 is rechargeable, powerful, versatile and very quiet. With up to 40-minutes of power, it can tackle your everyday cleaning tasks with ease. And it can be yours for the wonderful price of £218.

Sony XM5 Headphones: was £329 now £219 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM5's are big performers, thanks to their sleek design, feature set and exceptional ANC performers. With £110 off, it's a huge saving if you're in the market for some premium wireless cans. They've got great control options, long battery life and articulate sound all for a very reasonable price.