Huge Asics sneaker sale live from $49 — 11 affordable deals I'd shop right now
Step up your running shoe game with these Asics deals
Asics makes some of the best running shoes on the market. Purchasing a pair of their cool, comfortable and supportive sneakers is basically a no-brainer — especially now that select styles are up to 40% off for spring.
Whether you're planning on hitting the trails, the treadmill or the track, there's a pair of Asics running shoes that are perfect for you. One of my personal favorite deals is the Asics Gel-Kayano 30, which have been reduced to just $99 in both men's and women's sizes. That's a whopping 38% off their original price. We've also added select styles for active kiddos, like the GT-1000 13 Grade School, which are down to $49.
There are tons of other sneaker deals where that came from! Below are my favorite Asics running shoes on sale now — and be sure to check all the colors to find the best deals in your size.
Quick Links
- shop all Asics deals
- Asics Patriot 13 (Women's): was $65 now $49
- Asics Trail Scout 3 (Men’s): was $65 now $49
- Asics GT-1000 13 Grade School (Kids): was $75 now $49
- Asics Gel Contend 9 (Men's): was $70 now $59
- Asics Gel-Excite Trail 2 (Women’s): was $85 now $69
- Asics Gel-Excite 10 (Women's): was $85 now $69
- Asics GT-1000 12 Shoes (Women's): was $100 now $79
- Asics Trabuco Terra 2 (Women’s): was $110 now $79
- Asics Dynablast 5 (Men’s): was $120 now $99
- Asics Gel-Kayano 31 Grade School (Kids): was $140 now $99
- Asics Gel-Kayano 30 Shoes (Men's): was $160 now $99
Asics Deals
Designed to help runners go further, this shoes is made with a bouncy midsole that offers a cushioned underfoot feel. It also has a super breathable mesh upper and helps keep your feet cool.
For hikers and non-road runners on a budget, the Trail Scout 3 is an excellent shoe. With injection EVA midsole cushioning for comfort, an internal heel counter and plenty of traction for support, and stitch-down overlays for improved durability, this is a shoe that’ll stand up through even the toughest adventures. Shop the Trail Scout 3 for women on sale, too.
With how active kids are on a daily basis, either at school, home, or in-between activities, investing in a high-quality pair of shoes is a must. The GT-1000 13 shoe features a breathable mesh upper, underfoot cushioning, and Asics’ Gel technology to help absorb impact.
These sleek, breathable sneakers are a great option for a wide range of workouts, including running, jogging and walking. They're lightweight and grippy while gel cushioning ensures a comfy ride. The women's version is also on sale for $59.
These shoes are a heavenly mashup of Asics’ Trail Scout and Gel-Excite shoes, providing a durable upper and plenty of traction for tackling off-road trails alongside plush midsole comfort, thanks to Amplifoam Plus tech in the midsole. This adventure-friendly running shoe is on sale for men, too.
Save $15 on the already-affordable Asics Gel-Excite 10 Running Shoe. They feature AMPLIFOAM PLUS cushioning and rearfoot GEL technology for ultra comfort as you run.
Grab a pair of lightweight, cushiony GT-1000 12 running shoes for just $79 in multiple colors. With its modern shape, a soft mesh upper, and LITETRUSS tech on the midsole’s inner angle to reduce pronation, these shoes are a great choice for running or gym-based workouts.
These trail running shoes are equipped with a solid rubber outsole and an advanced tread pattern for traversing uphill and downhill with ease. They’re also quite comfy, thanks to a stretchy mesh upper that moves with your foot and FF Blast cushioning in the midsole.
For those looking for a bouncy response from their running shoe, the Dynablast 5 may be right up your alley. With FF Blast Plus cushioning in the midsole and an Ahar Lo outsole rubber, the shoes are very responsive with every step and provide cloudlike comfort from start to finish.
For active kids, this adaptive running shoe is a smart pick. It features FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning in the midsole for comfort, PureGel tech in the heel to help absorb impact, and toe-rubber stitching and a tough outsole for extra durability.
At just $99, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen for these lightweight running shoes. With advanced stability, even distribution, soft cushioning, and shock absorption, they’re a fantastic choice for road running. The women's version is also on sale for $99.
