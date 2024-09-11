Good sleep is vital for your wellbeing, and mattresses for big people ensure that whatever your build, you can find a bed to support your rest. While even the very best mattresses of this year often lack the comfort a heavy body needs, a mattress for a big person provides a stable and secure sleep surface.

A specialist mattress for big people is more than just an increased weight capacity, and they aren't right for every body type. Below we've broken down three of the key indicators you need a bed for a heavy body — including what weights they're designed for — plus what you can expect from these specialist mattresses.

What is a mattress for big people?

A mattress for big or heavy people is a specialist bed that has been engineered to support a higher weight capacity. This typically refers to people weighing over 250lbs, who might find a standard bed lack the full-body support they need to stay comfortable.

The best mattresses for heavy people combine an increased weight capacity with strong lumbar support and a medium-firm or firm build. These are specialist beds, so they can be more expensive than a comparable standard bed.

However, for the support and durability, it's typically worth making the upgrade (and shopping the mattress sales can help you save on your chosen bed).

How to tell if you need a mattress for big people

As mentioned, a mattress for big people is often an investment bed, so before you start shopping, you want to know if this is the support your body needs. There are a few clear indications that your mattress needs an upgrade: the overall weight being placed on the bed, excess sink, and an overly soft feel. Let's explore that further...

You (or anyone you share a bed with) weighs over 250lbs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All mattresses come with a weight limit, which determines how much weight can comfortably be placed on the bed. For a standard mattress, this tends to be around 250lbs per person. Specialist mattresses for heavy people, however, have an increased weight limit and can sometimes hold upwards of 500lbs per person.

If you or your partner weigh over 250lbs, you should consider a mattress for big people. The increased weight limit offers peace of mind and security, while also providing you with cozy comfort.

It can be hard to find a clear weight limit when buying a mattress online, as it's often tucked away under the FAQs. If you're still unsure of the capacity, contact the brand directly (there's often a chatbox you can ask or a number to call), and they should provide an accurate figure.

Your existing mattress compresses beneath you

When lying on a mattress you should typically feel some give at the touch points, where your body presses into the bed. This give provides pressure relief, helping ease aches and pains and distribute weight across the mattress. Some beds have more give or contouring than others, and these tend to be the best mattresses for side sleepers.

However, sometimes instead of give it can feel like you're going to sink straight through the mattress to the bed frame. Excess sag indicates a lack of support, and it's a common sign you need a mattress for big people. Too much sink can cause the body to become twisted out of alignment, leading to uncomfortable nights and often painful mornings.

(Image credit: Future)

As well as discomfort, this sag can shorten the life of your mattress. Frequent compression and decompression puts strain on the interior materials until they no longer bounce back into place when the weight is removed. Excess compression causes this deterioration to happen sooner, meaning you might need to replace your mattress after just a few years.

Your mattress is too soft

Firmness is subjective, and by that we mean what's soft to one person might be firm to another. This is closely linked to body type. A heavier person will find a medium-firm mattress soft, while a person with a light build might find that same mattress firm.

A mattress for big people will typically be either firm or medium-firm, in order to compensate for this subjectivity. These specialist mattresses have been designed to support your weight while still offering pressure relief, ensuring you feel comfortable in a range of sleeping positions.

3 top-rated mattresses for heavy people

1. Saatva HD Mattress: was from $1,995 now $1,595 at Saatva

From one of our favorite mattress brands, the Saatva HD has been designed to provide luxurious support for bigger bodies. There's currently $400 off all sizes of the HD, and while we see this deal several times a year, it's still one of our favorite Saatva mattress sales.

2. Helix Plus mattress: was from $1,061 now $774 + 2 free pillows at Helix with code TOMS27

The Helix Plus is a competitively priced mattress for big people, particularly with the current Helix mattress sale. In the extended Labor Day sale you can use code TOMS27 to save 27% on your purchase, and each mattress comes with two free pillows. This is the biggest discount we've seen on the Plus all year, and a queen is now $1,094 (was $1,498.75).