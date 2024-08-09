Titan launches luxury hybrid mattress for heavy people — and it's 25% off today

Summertime might be a sleepy season for mattress releases, but Titan has disrupted the lull with the launch of its most luxurious mattress yet for plus-sized sleepers. The Titan Plus Elite hybrid has hit the scene with enhanced comfort and cooling features – and it's already on sale for $1,798.50 for a queen-size at Titan Mattress.

The Titan Plus Elite sits at the top of the brand's lineup. It has a medium-firm feel, and incorporates 3/4" microcoils and a plush 2" pillow-top wrapped in a GlacioTex cover for added contouring and cooling.

Titan Plus Elite specs Release date: August 2024

Sizes: 8 (twin to RV)

Type: Hybrid

Weight Capacity: 1,000lbs

Height: 14.5"

Warranty: 10 years

Trial: 120 nights

With a weight capacity of up to 1,000lbs, the Titan Plus Elite is among the most supportive mattresses for larger sleepers out there. However, the aforementioned Titan Plus and the mid-tier Titan Plus Luxe also accommodate this weight limit and can be upgraded to a GlacioTex cooling cover – and still cost much less.

That said, the Titan Plus Elite's dual-coil construction, sumptuous 2" pillow-top, and medium-firm feel will cater to a variety of sleep preferences and body types, putting it in direct competition with this year's best mattresses for all sleepers – particularly plus-sized models from WinkBeds and BigFig.

If you have the cash to splash, the Titan Plus Elite could be worth the investment – and with this year's Labor Day mattress sales and deals approaching, you may be able to save even more.

Titan Plus Elite mattress: from $1,648 $1,236 at Titan

This new cooling hybrid mattress is already on sale, with 25% off all sizes when you use the discount code SCHOOL25 at checkout. A queen size costs $1,798.50 (was $2,398) in today's sale, and you'll get a 101-night trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty too.

Titan Plus Elite hybrid mattress: Price and trial

The Titan Plus Elite is the most expensive model in Titan's lineup, with a starting MSRP of $1,648 for a twin. That's more than double the Titan Plus and Titan Plus Luxe, which sit in the mid-range and upper mid-range price brackets, respectively, with the Titan Plus featuring in our guide to the best mattresses for heavy people.

(Image credit: Titan)

However, the Titan Plus Elite is already 25% off at launch, although you'll still be paying a premium. After discount, a twin-size falls to $1,236 and a queen-size to $1,798.50. We regularly see 25% off from Titan, and there's a possibility that'll be bumped to 30% off over Labor Day.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here are the current sale prices (and list prices) for the Titan Plus Elite hybrid mattress:

Twin: $1,236 ($1,648 MSRP)

($1,648 MSRP) Twin XL: $1,311 ($1,748 MSRP)

($1,748 MSRP) Full: $1,536 ($2,048 MSRP)

($2,048 MSRP) Short queen: $1,798 ($2,398 MSRP)

($2,398 MSRP) Queen: $1,798 ($2,398 MSRP)

($2,398 MSRP) King: $1,946 ($2,648 MSRP)

($2,648 MSRP) Cal king: $1,946 ($2,648 MSRP)

($2,648 MSRP) RV king: $1,946 ($2,648 MSRP)

The Titan Plus Elite ships free as a mattress-in-a-box. It comes with a 101-night sleep trial – just know that returns cost $99 if you need to send it back. Otherwise, your purchase will be backed by a 10-year warranty that covers manufacturer defects.

How do these prices and perks compare to some of the most popular mattresses for plus-size sleepers? A queen-size WinkBed Plus mattress goes for $1,699 at WinkBeds (was $1,999) and comes with a lifetime warranty, and a queen-size Big Fig Mattress is on sale for $1,549 at Big Fig (was $1,899) with a 20-year warranty. For more hybrid recommendations, check out our top recommendations for this year's best hybrid mattresses.

Titan Plus Elite hybrid mattress: Design

The Titan Plus Elite has a 14.5" profile and six layers. This level of mattress thickness is ideal for sleepers who weigh over 230lbs, but it could be too imposing in a smaller bedroom and may limit sleepers with mobility issues. In addition to standard sizes, it comes in a short queen and an RV king.

Like the other mattresses in Titan's lineup, the Titan Plus Elite can accommodate up to 1,000lbs, or 500lbs per side. That's twice the average weight limit for a queen-size mattress and among the highest capacities we've seen.

(Image credit: Titan)

This hybrid mattress has a dual-coil design consisting of 3/4" wrapped micro-coils for pressure relief and 13.5-gauge edge-to-edge coils for support. There's also a plush 2" pillow-top, a 1.5" layer of comfort foam, a 2" transition foam layer, and a 3/4" foam support base.

Together, these components give the Titan Plus Elite a medium-firm feel, according to the brand. It's softer than the Titan Plus (firm) but more firm than the Titan Plus Luxe (6). At medium-firm, the Titan Plus Elite should suit a wide range of sleepers, which bodes well for couples with partners who are different body types.

The pillow-top is wrapped in a GlacioTex+ cover to help draw heat away from the surface. This is the only one of Titan's mattresses to include this cooling material as standard; it's otherwise an upgrade for the Titan Plus and Plus Luxe. Combined with the breathability of its dual-coil design, the Titan Plus Elite is positioned to compete with proper cooling mattresses too.