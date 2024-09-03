There's still time! The 5 best Labor Day mattress topper sales still live today — from just $35

Labor Day may be over, but these five mattress topper sales are still here to offer you the same big savings from yesterday. One standout deal will save you 30% on the CopperWELL Mattress Topper at Molecule, reducing the cooling bed topper to $175 (was $249.99).

The CopperWELL is not the only great mattress topper still on sale. There are plenty of other discounted bed toppers that can improve even this year's best mattress for all sleepers. Other 30% of deals come from Brooklyn Bedding and Lucid, whose affordable memory foam topper is our best budget pick in this year's guide to the best mattress toppers.

All five mattress toppers come with generous extras, including warranties, sleep trials, and free shipping. We've highlighted these extended Labor Day mattress sales as we're positive that most will soon revert back to their standard discounts soon, so now is the best time to buy.

1. Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper: was from $179 now from $125.99 at Molecule

Our testers for our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review slept cool and dry on this cooling mattress topper thanks to its copper-infused memory foam and open-cell-design. Side sleepers will also find the zoned support provided great pressure relief, too. Currently, a queen is $175 (was $249.99). There's almost never a discount on this topper, so take advantage while the 30% off Labor Day deal is still around.

2. Birch Organic Mattress Topper: was from $348.80 now from $261.60

The Birch Organic Mattress Topper is made from premium, natural materials such as breathable Talalay latex, soft organic wool, and moisture-wicking organic cotton. A 25% off Labor Day deal knocks a queen down to $374.10 (was $498.80), so this your last chance before Birch reverts back to its standard 20% off sale.

3. Micocoil Mattress Topper: was from $400 now from $280 at Brooklyn Bedding

This innovative hybrid topper features both cushioning foam layers and flexible, supportive micro-coils for extra bounce and breathability. Brooklyn Bedding's standard 25% off discount is still replaced by a 30% off discount , taking a queen down to $462 ($660). Plus, you can choose from two firmness levels: soft or firm.

4. Gel Memory Foam Topper:was from $49.99 now from $34.99 at Lucid Mattress

Our testers for the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review loved how cool this all-foam mattress topper slept considering its low price. We reccomend it to side sleepers in need of plush pressure relief, and you can choose three different thickness levels. Right now, a 2" queen is just $48.99 (was $69.99).

5. Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper: was from $199.95 now from $149.95 at ViscoSoft

Okay, so this ultra-plush topper is always 25% off, but that doesn't mean it's not one of the best mattress topper deals this side of Labor Day. Reviewers for our Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper review praised the support this topper provides to both back and side sleepers along with its two thickness options. As always, a 3" queen costs $199.95 (was $264.95).

How much is a mattress topper?

The beauty of a mattress topper is that it is much more cost-effective than purchasing a new mattress, even if you don't catch the Labor Day mattress topper sales.

For example, a queen size memory foam bed costs an average of $989, while the average price of a memory foam topper is $299 for a queen. Latex mattress toppers are slightly more expensive at $575 for a queen, but their still much more affordable than the best organic mattress (which are typically priced at $1,665 for a queen).