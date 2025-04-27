Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

The weather is warming up, and so is Max's library with a fresh batch of new movies. Max tops our list of the best streaming services thanks to its sprawling selection of blockbusters and classic films, but with so much on offer, narrowing down what to watch next can quickly become a headache.

That's why we regularly comb through Max's top 10 list of most-watched movies to see which ones are actually worth the hype. Leading the pack this week is an erotic thriller led by Nicole Kidman, one of the best sci-fi thrillers of the year so far, and a campy teen apocalypse comedy horror.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best three movies in Max's top 10 list.

This article is based on the Max top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 27.

Best movies in Max's top 10

'Babygirl'

Babygirl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

A24’s erotic thriller "Babygirl" caused quite a stir when it hit theaters last December, turning heads for both its provocative themes and critical acclaim. If you're wondering what all the fuss is about, you're not alone, as it shot straight to Max's #1 spot after landing on the streamer this week.

Directed by Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn, it stars Nicole Kidman as Romy Mathis, a successful CEO whose seemingly perfect life threatens to spin out of control when a magnetic young intern (Harris Dickinson) enters the picture. Before she realizes it, she's drawn into a reckless affair that awakens long-buried desires.

Far more than just a steamy office romance, "Babygirl" delves into complex themes of power dynamics, consent, and control, all through a stylish, slow-burn narrative. While that description may make you think of "50 Shades of Grey," Rejin approaches the material with far more nuance and restraint, crafting a story that's as psychologically tense as it is physically charged. Just maybe don’t watch it with your parents.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch it now on Max

'Companion'

Companion | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Companion" looks like a twisted, genre-blending ride I’m absolutely here for. The second I saw "Yellowjackets" star Sophie Thatcher in the lead, it shot straight to the top of my watchlist.

The film follows Iris (Thatcher) and her boyfriend Josh (Jack Quaid), a picture-perfect couple heading off for a weekend retreat with friends to a remote cabin owned by eccentric billionaire Sergey (Rupert Friend).

But what starts as a carefree getaway quickly takes a dark turn when Iris shows up one morning covered in blood. Soon, it's revealed that she's not human, but rather a highly advanced companion robot designed to be the perfect partner that's now free from her constraints.

Equal parts romantic comedy, slasher flick, and darkly funny mystery, "Companion" constantly shifts gears in the best way. It’s packed with twists and unsettling turns that make it one of those films that's best gone into knowing as little as possible to avoid spoiling things.

Watch it now on Max

'Y2K'

Y2K | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

A24’s teen apocalypse comedy "Y2K" hasn't gotten the best reviews (it's currently sitting at a 42% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes), but it's a fun, high-concept flick drenched in '90s nostalgia that I had a blast watching nonetheless.

Written and directed by Saturday Night Live vet Kyle Mooney, "Y2K" follows two high school misfits, Eli and Danny (Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison), who crash a New Year's Eve party they were never cool enough to get an invite to, all so Eli can finally shoot his shot with his crush, Laura (Rachel Zegler).

But their hopes are cut short when every wild Y2K conspiracy theory turns out to be true. All sorts of '90s tech springs to life with a deadly agenda, and chaos ensues, turning what was supposed to be the hottest part of the year into a campy, over-the-top survival horror frenzy.

Watch it now on Max

Max: Starts at $9.99/month

Our favorite streaming service combines quality and quantity. Its library contains HBO prestige shows like "House of the Dragon" and "White Lotus," blockbuster movies from Warner Bros. and DC, plus reality TV and true crime docs from Discovery's family of networks.

Max top 10 movies right now

'Babygirl' (2024) 'Companion' (2025) 'The Accountant' (2016) 'Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life' (2025) '2073' (2025) 'Fist Fight' (2017) 'Y2K' (2024) 'Land of the Lost' (2009) 'Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked' (2011) 'Logan' (2017)