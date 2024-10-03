Tuft & Needle launches new mattress collection with enhanced cooling features to help year-round hot sleepers

Luxury mattress brand Tuft & Needle has introduced a brand new mattress to their lineup; the Tuft & Needle Original Hybrid, available from $995 at Tuft & Needle. This brand new model is the hybrid version of Tuft & Needle’s well-loved Original mattress, which - alongside the rest of Tuft & Needle's collection - has undergone a revamp.

When choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs, hybrids are a popular choice, thanks to their responsive feel and enhanced breathability. Now, there are two hybrid mattresses to choose from within Tuft & Needle's new range; the Tuft & Needle Original Hybrid Mattress and the Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress.

Tuft & Needle Original Hybrid specs Release date: October 2024 Sizes: 6 (twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king) Warranty: 10 years Trial: 100 nights

Both hybrids feature the existing T&N Adaptive foam paired with the newly-introduced highly-breathable, fast-recovery T&N Flex Foam for enhanced pressure relief and 'bounce-back' support for an ultra responsive feel.

“At Tuft & Needle we are intentionally designing our products for responsive comfort with innovative materials that create a cool sleep environment and enhance overall wellness,” Rolf Sannes, SVP, Brand Marketing, Beautyrest, Beauty Sleep and Tuft & Needle, said in a press release.



Although you'll have to pay full MSRP for these mattresses right now, the Amazon Prime Day mattress deals are fast approaching. Will we see a price drop on this new launch next week? It's possible. But if you're looking for a Tuft & Needle mattress at the best possible price, you can pick up a 2022 version of the Original in a queen for $1,895 at Amazon ( was $1,995). But first, let's take a closer look at the brand new Original Hybrid.

Tuft & Needle Original Hybrid Mattress: From $995 at Tuft & Needle

The latest hybrid mattress release from Tuft & Needle is available from a competitive $995 for a twin, which is an excellent price from such a highly-regarded brand. Plus, you can save 15% on a sleep bundle including a mattress protector, pillow set or sheet set. A queen size Original Hybrid currently costs $1,495 at full MSRP, but we'll be keeping an eye out for Black Friday mattress sales. This new mattress comes with a 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping and returns.

Tuft & Needle Original Hybrid Mattress: Price

With an extra layer of individually-wrapped coils compared to the Original all-foam T&N mattress, the higher price tag attached to the new hybrid model is unsurprising. Here’s the MSRP of the T&N Original Hybrid Mattress:

Twin: $995

$995 Twin XL: $1,095

$1,095 Full: $1,295

$1,295 Queen: $1,495

$1,495 King: $1,995

$1,995 Cal King: $1,995

Compared to Tuft & Needle’s Mint Hybrid mattress, costing $1,995 for a queen at Tuft & Needle , the Original Hybrid is the affordable option. Similarly, in comparison with this year’s best cooling mattresses , the Tuft & Needle Original Hybrid is a decent price with its MSRP matching the discounted price of most other cooling mattresses.

For reference, at full MSRP the Tuft & Needle Original Hybrid is $53 cheaper than our top-rated cooling mattress, the GhostBed Luxe Cooling Mattress which costs $1,548 for a queen size with an evergreen 50% discount.

Tuft & Needle doesn't run evergreen sales so it's best to take advantage of markdowns when you can, especially for a premium build like their new Original Hybrid. The brand often reserves their largest savings for Cyber Monday and Black Friday, which is the best time to buy a new mattress .

Tuft & Needle Original Hybrid Mattress: Features

The brand-new hybrid joins their refreshed sleep suite alongside the new and improved Tuft & Needle Original Mattress, Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress and Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress.

Enhanced cooling features are at the heart of this new collection from Tuft & Needle. Hybrid mattresses are generally cooler than all-foam models as the layer of individual coils promotes air circulation. But Tuft & Needle goes cooler with a soft, quality cover embedded with cooling technology to promote an ideal sleeping environment.

(Image credit: Tuft & Needle)

The top layer of T&N Flex foam is highly-breathable and responds to your body weight for cradling comfort. Beneath that is a layer of T&N Release foam, a ventilated foam that enhances pressure relief, and a layer T&N Adaptive foam where the mattress’s cooling properties really get serious. This open-cell foam is breathable and infused with cooling gel plus heat-conducting graphite designed to wick heat away from your body while you enjoy a refreshing night’s sleep.

According to Tuft & Needle, its new Original Hybrid mattress provides up to 15% better airflow than its Original Mattress. Year round hot sleepers are sure to benefit from this new mattress launch.

As a medium-firm hybrid, the Tuft & Needle Original Hybrid is suitable for a range of sleeping positions, including side-sleepers who crave pressure-relief and back sleepers who need a responsive mattress that keeps their lumbar spine aligned.

The Tuft & Needle Original hybrid model also promises improved motion control between sleepers thanks to the layer of individually-wrapped coils, making it a good option for couples who sleep in different positions.

In our Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress review, our testers were impressed with the exquisite pressure relief and support offered by the brand. If its new Original Hybrid follows suit, it will make a decent mattress for back pain too.

We’ll see if it has potential to make an appearance in our best hybrid mattress guide after testing.