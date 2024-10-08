Quick! The pillow I’d buy in today's Amazon Prime Day bedding sales is 30% off

The Casper Sleep Original pillow is the perfect choice for combination sleepers who need a pillow that adapts quickly to their sleeping positions overnight. And right now you can save 31% on the Casper Sleep Original pillow in the Amazon Prime Day sales, bringing the cost down from $65 to $44.99.

The Casper mattress features heavily in our best mattress of 2024 guide and we are equally as impressed with their range of pillows, especially at this price in the Amazon Prime Day bedding sales. And this is the cheapest price that we’ve seen, even beating the prices on Casper’s own website.

The sales are now in full swing so it’s a great time to bag some bedding bargains. The Casper Original pillow also comes with a 30 day trial period and a 1 year limited warranty, but this deal won’t be around for long. If you're in the market for a new mattress too, then it's worth browsing the Amazon Prime Day mattress deals, as you'll likely see the best discounts before Black Friday.

Casper Original Pillow

Was: $65

Now: $44.99

Saving: $20.01 off at Amazon Summary: The Casper Original pillow made it to third place in our best pillow guide this year. It uses an innovative pillow in pillow design where the outer pillow offers plush comfort while the inner pillow provides adaptive support. This unique design means that it perfect for combination sleepers as its neither too firm or too soft. It’s also a great choice for hot sleepers as it has excellent breathability. The down alternative fill, 100% cotton cover and polyester lining all work together to promote airflow, helping to keep you cool all night. Both layers can be machine washed and dried, making it easy to keep the pillow fresh and in good condition. Benefits: 30-day trial | Free shipping | 1 year warranty Price history: Casper have their own Amazon store so even though you’re buying from Amazon it is still a direct purchase from the company. We’re used to seeing discounts on Casper products but this is usually limited to around 20% on accessories like pillows. So that makes this 31% off deal on this pillow a great discount. Casper offers its Original Pillow in two sizes, the standard which is currently down to $44.99 from $65 and King size which is also discounted down from $85 to $61.70 with a saving of 27%. The price is unlikely to go much lower so it's well worth taking advantage of this Prime Day deal.

How to choose the right pillow

Making sure you have the right pillow is crucial for a good night's sleep. But with so many pillows on the market how do you go about choosing the perfect pillow? First of all consider your sleeping position, some pillows are perfect for combination sleepers which mean whether you sleep on your side, back or stomach they’ll provide optimum comfort.

As a rule side sleepers should opt for thicker pillows whilst back sleepers should go for a medium loft and stomach sleepers need a flatter pillow. Also think about what type of materials will suit you as you can buy pillows in memory foam, feather, down and polyester with each material affecting the comfort and support.

Size also makes a difference as some pillow providers come in standard, queen and king so think about your bed size as they’ll also look better if you match your pillow to your bed. And lastly, pillows come in a range of prices from budget to luxury, so much like when you’re choosing a new mattress, invest in the best pillow to suit your means as they can be the key to a comfortable night’s sleep.