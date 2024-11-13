Quick! Surprise DreamCloud Black Friday mattress sale takes extra $100 off — top 3 deals

DreamCloud has launched a new addition to its 2024 Black Friday sale, allowing customers to save an extra $100 on any DreamCloud mattress purchase over $1,000, on top of the already generous 'up to 50% off' sale. This brings the price of the luxury DreamCloud Premier Rest in a queen down to $1,199 from the MRSP of $2,231. That's a huge saving.

DreamCloud features in this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers, thanks to the company's high quality, supportive mattresses. However, only one the Premier Rest mattress starts from over $1,000, so if you want to reap the benefits of this DreamCloud Black Friday sale, you should either opt for the premium range mattresses, choose a larger size mattress, or bundle up on bedding or a bed frame with a more budget friendly mattress.

Here are the top 3 DreamCloud mattresses to buy now to maximize your savings. If none of them are to your liking, try our Black Friday mattress deals 2024 page, and you'll be sure to find the perfect bed for your sleep needs.

Top 3 best DreamCloud deals to shop this Black Friday

1. DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam: was from $1,049 $949 at DreamCloud Sleep

DreamCloud's top-flight mattress is the DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam, a 14" plush bed with seven layers of comfort to provide a luxury sink-in feel. It's breathable cashmere cover sits atop a 3" therapeutic gel memory foam layer that offers premium adaptive support, and a 2" dynamic transition layer that provides spinal alignment. With the extra $100 off, a queen size is down to $1,299 (was £1,199) - the lowest price we've seen it for this year. Benefits you'll receive include a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping and returns.

2. DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam Queen: was from $1,049 now from $949 at DreamCloud Sleep

If you’re looking for a luxurious queen-size memory foam mattress for under $1,000, this is the one for you. This all-foam mattress is DreamCloud’s most popular choice, standing at 13” tall, packed with seven layers of supportive and breathable materials. Read our DreamCloud Premier Hybrid mattress review to hear about our testers experience on this indulgent mattress. You’ll have to go for a queen or larger to get the $100 discount, as a twin size starts at just $749. Alternatively, you could pair it with a bedframe to bring the price over $1,000.

3. DreamCloud Hybrid Split King mattress: was from $1,090 now from $990 at DreamCloud Sleep

If you’ve got your heart set on the original DreamCloud mattress, there are some ways to get an extra saving here too. A Split King is the only size that breaks the $1,000 mark with this model, which falls from $1,090 to $990. If you’re after a queen size DreamCloud Hybrid, you can pick on up for $665. Adding a mattress foundation will take the purchase over $1,000, saving you $100 on the total basket. This mattress makes this year's best luxury mattress guide, with our lead tester for the DreamCloud mattress review reporting the ease of her back and hip pain when sleeping on this bed. You can rely on the same great benefits offered on all DreamCloud’s mattresses like a 1-year sleep trial, forever warranty, and free shipping/returns.

Is now the best time to buy a DreamCloud mattress?

With this new sale, we judge right now to be the absolute best time this year to buy a DreamCloud mattress. The existing 50% off sale already offered excellent value for money, allowing you to pick up a premium mattress for much less than you would expect to pay from rival manufacturers.

So, with an additional $100 of on purchases over $1,000, you can refresh your whole bedroom by opting for bedding bundles or bed frames. Alternatively, you can splash out on a luxury mattress for less. You'll want to act fast though, as the sale is only on for a week.