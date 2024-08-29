Our favorite cooling mattress topper is finally on sale this Labor Day — with 30% off all sizes

At Tom's Guide, the Molecule CopperWELL Topper is our top pick for best cooling mattress topper, so we've been waiting to see whether it would finally be on sale for Labor Day. Luckily, it is, and you can now save 30% off the CopperWELL Mattress Topper at Molecule using code LD24, with a queen now $175 (was $249.99).

While our guide to this year's best mattresses is full of beds that offer support and comfort for all sleep styles, there's always room for more targeted support or a cooling touch. A good cooling bed topper will boost your bed without breaking the bank. Currently, the Molecule CopperWELL is our top choice for best cooling topper in our 2024 guide to the best mattress toppers thanks to its copper-infused memory foam and breathable design.

Extras include a 30-night trial, a 5-year limited warranty, and free shipping and returns — pretty good benefits for a mattress topper. Any discount on this cooling mattress topper is rare , so this is a deal you won't want to miss in the Labor Day mattress sales.

Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper Was: From $179.99

Now: From $135 with coupon LD24

Saving: Up to $83.99 at Molecule Summary: Our testers for our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review loved the superb temperature regulation of this 3" medium-firm mattress topper, scoring it a 5 out of 5 for temperature control. The cooling properties come from the breathable open-cell design and copper-infused memory foam, and none of our testers experience any heat retention from the Molecule mattress topper while sleeping on it. Side sleepers will also love the zoned support and pressure relief of its memory foam build, but keep in mind that the topper doesn't come with a cover and may not be firm enough for stomach sleepers. Price history: There's hardly ever a discount on the CopperWELL topper at Molecule, you'd have to shop at a third party retailer to find a deal. The last deal we saw was a 25% back-to-school sale, where a queen-size was $187.50 and a twin XL is $135 (was $179.99). Benefits: 30-night trial | 5-year warranty | Free shipping

Are mattress toppers worth it?

Mattress toppers are worth it - provided you buy the right one for your mattress, sleep issue, budget, and sleep position. We reccomend a topper that's between two to four inches thick (anything thinner will have no impact on your bed and anything taller will be too squidgy).

Hot sleepers should go for latex mattress toppers (which are naturally breathable) or the best memory foam mattress toppers that have cooling features such as perforated foam or copper gel infusions. Also, remember to check that a bed topper comes with a sleep trial before buying, that way you can test it out before committing to your purchase.