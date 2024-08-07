Nectar has revamped its best memory foam mattress — here’s what’s new

The Nectar Memory Foam mattress has long been the flagship model for the award-winning sleep specialist Nectar. But now Nectar has updated its entire mattress range, renaming the original Nectar mattress to the Nectar Classic. It might have a new name, but is there actually anything that’s different about the mattress? We’ll take a closer look under the covers.

The Nectar Memory Foam is one of our top recommended options in our guide to this year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets, offering a fantastic mix of comfort and support for an affordable price ($649 for a queen).

The updated Nectar Classic still sells for roughly similar prices and there’s always an offer or discount available. And with the Labor Day mattress sales coming up, we should keep seeing discounts of around 40%.

Nectar Classic: from $699 $499 at Nectar Sleep

The updated version of our favorite all-foam mattress, the Nectar Classic offers the same supportive and comfortable feel we’ve come to expect from this memory foam mattress. It’s also incredibly good value and never sold at full MSRP. Right now, there’s an evergreen offer of 40% off, meaning a queen is reduced from $1,099 to $649. You’ll also get a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

Nectar Classic vs Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: Key differences

Broadly speaking, the new mattress is very similar to the original but there have been a few small changes:

1. The Nectar Classic has a breathable poly-blend cover with antimicrobial treatment, whereas the original mattress had a polyethylene cover.

2. The Nectar Classic’s first layer is made of improved therapeutic memory foam for pressure relief and responsive contouring. The original mattress’ first layer was gel-infused memory foam.

3. The Nectar Classic has an 8” layer of support foam compared to the original’s 7” for improved motion isolation.

4. The new Nectar Classic has a slightly different price structure. Most sizes are cheaper or the same as the original mattress, but a twin is more expensive.

Nectar Classic vs Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: Price & trial

The current evergreen offer on the new Nectar Classic is 40%, which is exactly what we’ve seen through 2024 in the Nectar mattress sales with the original mattress. Here are the sale prices for the new mattress compared to the original style:

Nectar Classic mattress:

Twin: $499

$499 Twin XL: $549

$549 Full: $599

$599 Queen: $649

$649 King: $849

$849 Cal king: $849

$849 Split king: $1,098

Nectar Memory Foam mattress:

Twin: $359

$359 Twin XL: $549

$549 Full: $569

$569 Queen: $659

$659 King: $849

$849 Cal king: $849

$849 Split king: $1,098

As you’ll see, some sizes are slightly more expensive, but many have remained the same and a queen size (the most popular) has come down by $10 to $649 when on sale. We have seen the Nectar drop to $629 in the past, but the MSRP has been changing. You’ll still get the same benefits – 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

Nectar Classic vs Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: Design

The biggest change between the new Classic mattress and the old original is a change in the design of the mattress. Let’s look at the differences between the two.

Both mattresses start with a breathable cover – the new Nectar Classic uses a poly-blend cover with antimicrobial treatment. The fabric is moisture wicking and breathable. Next up on the new Nectar Classic is a 1” layer of therapeutic memory foam for pressure relief and responsive contouring, followed by a dynamic response layer of 3” of support foam.

This gives responsive back support and helps to promote correct spinal alignment. The main support structure of the mattress is provided by 8” of conventional foam, with this layer also providing motion isolation. The mattress is finished off by a shift-resistant lower cover to keep the mattress in place.

In contrast, the original mattress was designed slightly differently. The original mattress also had a cooling cover made from polyethylene, followed by a 2” layer of gel-infused memory foam for body-contouring. This was then followed by the same dynamic response layer of the new Classic mattress and a slightly thinner 7” durable base layer with shift-resistant lower cover.

Nectar Classic mattress: Should you buy it?

We haven’t yet tested the new Nectar Classic – we have a review model incoming for full testing – but the slightly different design suggests that the mattress may offer improved temperature regulation and pressure relief, along with the same levels of comfort and support we’ve come to expect from the best-selling Nectar Memory Foam Mattress.

