Nectar brings back its GOAT mattress deal — here's why it's so good (but it ends soon)

Top-rated mattress manufacturer Nectar has just dropped the biggest deal we've seen from the brand in years, 50% off mattress plus $599-worth of free bedding at Nectar. That's an incredible discount but you'll have to be quick — this flash sale won't be around for long.



We rate Nectar among the best mattresses of the year for all sleepers, thanks to its build quality and overall comfort. An evergreen 50% off sale means that Nectar mattresses are also excellent value all year-round.



As a wider team, we've been tracking mattress prices for years. We know that while Nectar used to occasionally include free bedding bundles worth $399, that deal hasn't been in circulation since 2021. Instead of a free bedding bundle, Nectar instead leant towards bigger discounts on individual mattresses. However, to mark this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales, Nectar has brought their free bedding bundle back and a 50% off sale — for now.



Since 2021 the value of the bundle has increased from $399 to $599, but its contents are the same; a natural cotton sheet set, cooling pillows and a mattress protector to ensure your new purchase stays pristine. This deal means that you can buy a queen size Nectar Classic mattress for $649 at Nectar, and then get $599 worth of bedding thrown in for free with your purchase. That's staggering value for money.



Is this a Nectar mattress sale we can used to seeing during major holidays? We wouldn't count on it. If you're looking to buy a Nectar mattress and you're keen on the freebies, we'd recommend acting fast.

Nectar Classic mattress: twin was $XXX now $349 + $599 free bedding at Nectar

The Nectar Classic tops our best memory foam mattress guide - it's an excellent allrounder and an incredible price, and that's before you factor in the evergreen 50% off sale. During our Nectar Classic mattress review, our lead tester described it as not a bed that you typically sink into, but still with plenty of body contouring support. Its design has been updated to include better edge support and a new cooling cover for improved temperature regulation. The current mattress sale brings a queen down to $649 (it was $599 during last Black Friday), but comes with the free bedding bundle valued at up to $599. You'll also get generous benefits, like a lifetime warranty and 365 night sleep trial.

What's in Nectar's free bedding bundle?