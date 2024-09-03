Last chance! Save 27% on Amazon's best side sleeper pillow for neck pain in extended Labor Day sale

If you're a side sleeper with neck pain, Amazon has one of the best pillow deals for you. Thanks to an extended Labor Day deal, you can now save 27% on the Tempur-Pedic Neck Pillow at Amazon , bringing it down to $72 (was $99) and making a luxurious but worthwhile purchase more affordable.

While purchasing this year’s best mattress for all sleepers can be quite the investment to fix neck pain, a new pillow may be all you need. The Tempur-Pedic Neck Pillow is designed especially for side sleepers, featuring a moulded ergonomic shape designed to cradle your neck in both back and side sleeping positions.

Luckily, a lot of Labor Day mattress sales are still live, so you haven’t missed the opportunity to pick up a great pillow from a specialist brand. And this deal on the Tempur-Pedic Neck Pillow is definitely worth taking advantage of before it ends.

Tempur-Pedic Neck Pillow

Was from: $99

Now from: $72

Saving: up to 27% off at Amazon Summary: This pillow is made from Tempur-Pedic’s signature Tempur-material designed by Nasa, making it a great option for support. The ergonomic shape is moulded to relieve pressure and cradle the neck of both side sleepers and back sleepers. Alongside this, the Tempur-material is adaptive, meaning it’ll give customized support and won’t lose its shape throughout the night. The firm feel means it’ll give the support side sleepers experiencing neck pain need. If you’re worried about allergens or dust mites, you can rest assured knowing the fabric is hypoallergenic, offering an extra level of protection and comfort. Tempur-Pedic also offer a cooling option, which is 2 for $219 at Tempur-Pedic if you’re a naturally hot sleeper, and it features a layer of cooling gel to help you regulate your body temperature. There are three size options for the Tempur-Ergo Neck Pillow, small, medium and large, and a medium is currently $72 (was $99) at Amazon. Benefits: Free shipping | 5 year warranty | 30-day returns Price history: Tempur-Pedic usually hold sales during major holidays, but you can also expect some evergreen deals to run throughout the year. The Tempur-Pedic Neck Pillow is on a ‘buy 2 and save’ deal throughout the year, but is rarely discounted on a single purchase, and this particular price on Amazon is part of a limited deal, so it may end soon. This pillow was also part of a ‘buy 1, get one free’ deal for the Tempur-Pedic Labor Day sales , and we suspect that might be repeated on certain dates throughout September, which is worth looking out for. Still, a 27% discount is a great offer, and one that we don’t see often, so it’s worth taking advantage of.

When does the Tempur-Pedic Labor Day sale end?

Despite the fact that Labor Day has been and gone, the Tempur-Pedic Labor Day sale is still live, offering big discounts off mattresses and accessories. We expect this to continue for at least a week, meaning late-comers shouldn't miss out.

However, savings will decrease the further away from Labor Day we get, so it's worth taking advantage of the discounts as soon as possible - unless you want to wait for Black Friday this November.