I've found the best twin XL dorm mattress in Amazon's extended Labor Day sale — only $163

If you're still looking for a new dorm bed after Labor Day, I've found the best twin mattress deal on Amazon — and it's still live. Right now, you can save 19% on a twin XL Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress at Amazon, taking the affordable hybrid down to just $162.21 (MSRP: $229.99).

You'll find the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress in this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers, and it's one of the most affordable hybrid beds on the market and has memory foam layers for comfort and springs for support.

This is one of the best extended Labor Day mattress sales, especially for college students looking for an affordable dorm bed. Linenspa is currently selling a twin XL for $229.99, so grab this Amazon deal while you can.

Twin XL 10" Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

Was: from $229.99

Now: from $162.21

Saving: up to $66.79 at Amazon Summary: If you're on a tight budget or in need of a bed that will last you several years, The Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress is the best hybrid mattress for you. Our testers for the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review loved the price and deemed it one of the best beds for dorm room, guest bedrooms, and kids. While this is definitely not a luxury mattress built to last, it's perfect for college students in need of a bed for the next three or four years. Benefits: Free shipping | 100-day returns| 10-year warranty Price History: While Amazon has put the regular price of this mattress down as $199.99, it's actually closer to $229.99 - which is actually the price Linenspa are currently selling it for on their official website. In fact, not only is the mattress cheaper on Amazon, you also get a better overall deal - with Amazon offering 100-day returns instead of Linenspa's 30.

What is a hybrid mattress?

A hybrid mattress is any bed with both foam layers and springs or coils. The foam used is usually memory foam or latex foam, while the coils are typically individually wrapped for enhanced motion isolation and breathability. The mixture of foams and coils creates a balance between cushioning comfort and sturdy support.