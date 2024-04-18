I've found the best organic mattress for heavy people, and it's up to $405 off in new sale

Heavier people need a mattress that offers the right kind of support, and I've just found the perfect deal on one of our favorite mattresses for heavy people. Right now you can get 15% off all sizes of the Avocado Green Mattress at Avocado Green, with a queen size now $1,699 (was $1,999).

The best mattresses for heavy people will offer sturdiness and firm support, and we found that the Avocado Green provides both in spades. Made from durable, cooling and eco-friendly Dunlop latex, Avocado Green Mattress is a high-quality bed ideal for back, stomach, and heavier weight sleepers.

We're used to seeing 10% off discounts on the Avocado Green, so this new 15% off sale to celebrate Earth Month is certainly worth capitalising on. This is a great price, and not one we anticipate being bettered in next months' Memorial Day Mattress sales. Plus, you'll get a 25-year warranty, a generous 365-night trial, and free shipping.

Avocado Green Mattress by Avocado Green

Was: $1,999

From: <a href="https://avocadomattress.n5ka.net/c/221109/626062/10135?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avocadogreenmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Fgreen-natural-organic-mattress%3Fvariant%3D42732672352406" data-link-merchant="avocadomattress.n5ka.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,699 at Avocado Green Mattress

Savings: Up to $405 Summary: The Avocado Green is the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-organic-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="avocadomattress.n5ka.net"">best organic mattresses on the market and, according to our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/avocado-green-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="avocadomattress.n5ka.net"" target="_self">Avocado Green Mattress review, one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/buying-guide/best-mattress-for-heavy-people" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="avocadomattress.n5ka.net"">best mattresses for heavy people as it has an additional weight capacity compared to most mattresses. We've also combed through online customer reviews of this bed and found that positive reviews mention that this mattress offers enough support and comfort for heavier sleepers. Not only did it get a stamp of approval from our plus-sized testers, but it also impressed sleepers who run hot at night. Hot sleepers gave it a five-star score for its temperature regulation, which they credited to its moisture-wicking organic cotton cover, breathable latex, and ventilating coil tier. However, some side sleepers may want something with more pressure relief. Price history: There's been a long-running 10% off deal at Avocado Green, so this new 15% off <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/deals/best-avocado-mattress-deals" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="avocadomattress.n5ka.net"" target="_self">Avocado mattress sale is a rarity that they've rolled out for Earth Month 2024. While there is a $99 return fee, we can't guarantee that this sale will stick around for Memorial Day, so it's best to take advantage while you can. Benefits: 365-night trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping

How long do latex mattresses last?

Latex mattresses have many benefits, including cooling and hypoallergenic properties, sustainable materials and, of course, durability. The average lifespan of a latex mattress is 15 years, but when looked after properly, a latex mattress can last up to 20 years.

To put that life expectancy into perspective, the average lifespan of a memory foam mattress is 10 years, a hybrid bed lasts around eight years, while an innerspring can show signs of wear and tear at the 5-year mark. This means that its premium price tag but long-lasting lifespan can make a latex bed a great investment.