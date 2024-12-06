I'm giving a good night's sleep this Christmas with these 5 cozy gift deals

It's the most wonderful — and busiest — time of the year, so give your loved ones some relaxation with my favorite sleep gifts. As a sleep writer, I'm always on the look out for deals on products designed to deliver a cozy sleep, and a stand-out for me is a discount where you can get $100 off the Layla Weighted Blanket at Layla Sleep, now from $99.

There's also some great deals on Amazon, where you can save up to 50% on sleepy tea, silky pillowcases, and pillow mist. You could also curate the ultimate sleep package by choosing one of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers.

Here are my top five deals to shop if you're looking for the perfect gift for someone in need of some deep sleep and pampering. Be sure to checkout this month's mattress sales for more discounts on bedding and other cozy sleep products, too.

1. Four Sigmatic Calm Mushroom Cacao blend: was from $43.08 at $38.82 Amazon

Trying a mushroom hot chocolate was not part of my plan this year but it certainly helped me sleep better. Reishi mushrooms are known for improving your immune system, reducing stress and thereby promoting good sleep. The hot chocolate flavor masks any after-taste, leaving only a sense of calm, making this a perfect step to add to your night-time wind-down routine. This one from Four Sigmatic has one of the highest ratings in Amazon and is made from an organic blend of ingredients like reishi mushrooms, cacao, palm sugar, cinnamon, cardamom and stevia extract. You can now get a180g pack at 10% off, dropping the price to $38.82.

2. Thisworks Deep Sleep Bed and Shower Bundle: was from $61.30 $49.30 at Amazon

Here's another viral sleep product, crafted to make you feel relaxed for a goodnight's sleep. The Thisworks Deep Sleep Bundle features an aromatic blend of lavender, chamomile and vetriver in two forms: a calming pillow spray and a cleansing shower gel (with coconut oil to moisturize and soften the skin). If a warm shower before bed and a soothing spray (without an overpowering scent) sounds enticing, you can now grab the bundle at 19% off, lowering the price from $61.30 to $49.30 at Amazon.

3. Layla Weighted Blanket: was from $199 $99 at Layla

If you'd rather prefer full-body pressure relief, this weighted blanket from Layla, with plush 100% polyester on one side and 300-thread count cotton on the other, is what you need. It contains premium glass beads stitched in a unique hexagonal design which prevents lumping up and ensures even weight distribution. You can choose from three weight options (15 lbs, 20 lbs and 25 lbs) and enjoy other benefits such as a 30-night trial period and a 5-year warranty. You can now get a Layla Weighted Blanket at flat $100 off, dropping the price of 20lbs blanket from $219 to $119.

4. Celestial Silk 100% Silk Pillowcase: was from $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

A silk pillowcase is the ultimate gift for those who take their beauty sleep seriously. It can reduce signs of ageing, prevent acne, lock in moisture in your hair revealing lustrous locks and can regulate temperature ensuring a cool and refreshing sleep. This one from Celestial Silk is made from 100% pure Mulberry silk , and you can find it in over 20 vibrant colors and patterns. Plus, it's returnable until January 31, 2025.