I’m a sleep writer and these 3 hybrid mattresses are my picks for the best weekend sales

Hybrid mattresses provide a balance of support and pressure relief, however, this popular bed type is typically more expensive than an all-foam mattress. But with these weekend sales you can save on some excellent hybrid beds – like the up to Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Hybrid Mattress, 25% off at Lucid.

You can find a number of hybrid beds in our guide to the best mattresses of 2024, including the DreamCloud Mattress, just $665 for a queen in the DreamCloud 50% off sale.

Made with a combination of bouncy coils and contouring foam, hybrid mattresses might be right for you if you're seeking head-to-toe support and cooler sleep. I've rounded up three of the best hybrid mattress deals to shop this weekend, and with the 4th of July mattress sales kicking off, this is a great time to shop...

1. Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Hybrid 10" Mattress

Was: from $289.99

Now: from $217.99

Saving: up to $107 at Lucid Summary: The Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Hybrid Mattress is a budget-friendly hybrid bed with a breathable build and a medium feel. There's a lot of unusual ingredients in this bed, including bamboo charcoal infused foam and aloe vera infused transition foam. These infusions are designed to add freshness to the bed, but the real headline here is the price. The Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Hybrid Mattress is incredibly affordable, and while it might not have the durability of premium hybrids, it's a great pick for a guest room. Price history: Lucid mattresses are always a budget buy, but you can make a real saving by timing your purchase carefully. Right now the summer sale is offering 25% off the 10-inch Medium mattress, taking a queen to $322,99 (was $429.99). Sizes are limited, so act fast. Otherwise, you can save 15% on the 12-inch Plush Hybrid in the Father's Day sale, with a queen now $424.99 (was $499.99). Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

2. Zinus Cooling Green Tea Hybrid

Was: from $499

Now: from $399

Saving: up to $200 at Zinus Summary: Zinus has become a hugely popular mattress brand thanks to its affordable and comfortable designs. The Cooling Green Tea Hybrid features a layer of cooling gel memory foam which, combined with the natural breathability of coils, helps keep temperatures even overnight. For hot sleepers, this is an inexpensive choice that can keep you cool until morning. The Zinus Hybrid also features a layer of green tea infused foam. This is designed to help you stay fresher overnight, although in our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review, this feature didn't stand out. We expect this mattress to have a slightly firmer feel that will suit back and stomach sleepers. Price history: You can save up to $200 on the Zinus Cooling Green Tea Hybrid, but this biggest saving is reserved exclusively for the king size. There's $100 off every other size in the Zinus mattress sale, reducing a queen to $599 (was $699). This is a typical price for this mattress, but it's highly competitive for a cooling bed. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

3. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

Was: from $839

Now: from $449

Saving: up to $1,088 at DreamCloud Summary: The DreamCloud Hybrid is a mid-range mattress with a luxurious finish and a heaping of support. We recommend it for back and stomach sleepers, with the ample pressure relief impressing our testing panel during our DreamCloud Mattress review. The temperature regulation also earned high marks from our expert testers (good news for hot sleepers), and couples will appreciate the excellent motion isolation. The edge support is average, and side sleepers might find it a little too firm, but for the most part, this is a good all-rounder. Price history: DreamCloud mattress sales are evergreen, and this up to 50% off sale has been around for a little while. The saving is generous, knocking a queen down to $665 (was $1,332). This isn't the cheapest hybrid in this guide, but for the quality of mattress, the price is excellent – we rate it among the very best hybrid mattresses. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

Who can benefit from a hybrid mattress?

Hybrid mattresses are built with top layers of foam cushioning supported by a base of springs. This gives hybrid beds a bouncy feel that is easy to move around on, combined with a gently contouring cushioned pressure relief.

If you're thinking of switching from a memory foam mattress to a hybrid, you can expect a bed with a little more bounce and less sink. It can take some time to adjust to the feel of a hybrid, but once you're used to this type of mattress, you'll find hyrbids can deliver exceptional support.