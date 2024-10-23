I'm a mattress deals writer – here’s why I’d buy a REM-fit mattress in October

REM-Fit is one of the leading mattress brands in the UK, leveraging advanced sleep technology to create mattresses with a luxury feel at an affordable price. And you can save 50% across all REM-Fit mattresses right now, plus get two free memory foam pillows with your purchase.

REM-Fit hybrid mattresses are among the best mattresses for all types of sleeper, with a combination of comfort foam and zoned support coils to ensure healthier sleep. The REM-Fit Ortho 500 Hybrid mattress is one of our top picks for back pain, and it's just £569.50 for a double in the 50% off REM-Fit sale.

If you're in the market for a new mattress, you might be tempted to hold back for the Black Friday mattress deals. But REM-Fit's half price sale is too good to miss, so we recommend shopping now rather than waiting around. Here are the REM-Fit deals I would shop today.

REM-Fit Hybrid Pocket 1000 mattress

Was from: £559

Now from: £279.50

Saving: up to £399.50 at REM-Fit Mattress summary: This entry-level mattress is a fantastic option for anyone on a tight budget, boasting an open cell foam structure, and 1,000 independent pocket strings that adapt to your body. It also has strong motion isolation and is suitable for back, side, and stomach sleepers. Read our REM-Fit Pocket 1000 mattress review for more details. Benefits: 200-night trial | Free delivery and returns | 15-year guarantee Price history: Earlier this month we saw a slightly bigger saving on the REM-Fit Hybrid Pocket 1000, with 60% off as opposed to the current 50%. That said, this is still a great price - thought you may want to wait for Black Friday to see if it drops back to 60% off.

REM-Fit 500 Ortho Hybrid mattress

Was from: £929

Now from: £464.50

Saving: up to £674.50 at REM-Fit Mattress summary: If you want a mattress with a firmer support (especially for the lumbar region), the Ortho Hybrid is a great choice, adding zoned pressure relief to keep the spine in perfect alignment. Its deep, breathable memory foam cushioning provides superior comfort, while there are 2,000 springs to ensure optimal support. To find out more about this model, check out our REM-Fit 500 Ortho Hybrid mattress review. Benefits: 200-night trial | Free delivery and returns | 15-year guarantee Price history: This is the cheapest price we've seen so far for the REM-Fit 500 Ortho Hybrid, and the added memory foam pillows just sweeten the deal. If you're unsure, remember that you'll get a 200-night trial, during which you can return the mattress at any time.

REM-Fit Hybrid 600 Lux Hybrid mattress

Was from: £1,029

Now from: £514.50

Saving: up to 674.50 at REM-Fit Mattress summary: The highest end model in REM-Fit's standard range is the REM-Fit Hybrid Pocket 600 Lux Hybrid mattress. This mattress features deep, breathable memory foam and 4000 pocket springs for strong support and spinal alignment. At half-price, this mattress is great value, and has all the benefits you've come to expect from REM-Fit, including excellent lumbar alignment. Benefits: 200-night trial | Free delivery and returns | 15-year guarantee Price history: This is the cheapest price we've seen for the REM-Fit Hybrid Pocket 600 Lux Hybrid mattress and if you purchase now, you can get two free memory foam pillows thrown in.

REM-Fit 600 Lux Elite Hybrid Mattress

Was from: £1,229.00

Now from: £614.50

Saving: up to £924.50 at REM-Fit Mattress summary: The REM-Fit 600 Lux Elite Hybrid mattress is from REM-Fit's premium range, and as such is a cut above, quality-wise. What separates this mattress from the more budget-friendly models is its adaptability, boasting zoned precision for a tailored sleep experience. If you're after a more luxury night's rest, this is a fantastic option. Benefits: 200-night trial | Free delivery and returns | 15-year guarantee Price history: We haven't seen this mattress for a cheaper price, and if you act now, you can enjoy two free pillows with your purchase.

Are REM-Fit mattresses any good?

If you're on a tighter budget, then REM-Fit's mattresses are a fantastic option for a high-quality bed that won't break the bank. With a comfortable feel and supportive construction, they are some of the best cheap mattresses that you can find in the UK.

If you go for a REM-Fit mattress, you can rest easy knowing that you've got a 200-night mattress trial to make sure it's the right fit for you. You've also got a 15-year replacement guarantee, which doesn't match up to some of the premium brands (a few offer a forever guarantee) but is still good peace of mind for a lower-end purchase.