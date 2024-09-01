How to transform your bed into a cozy nest for Fall — the mattress, bedding and PJs I’m buying in Labor Day sales

With fall fast approaching, my interest is turning towards creating a cozy nest for the cooler month's ahead. I've rounded up the best Labor Day deals across the comfortable mattresses, warming bedding, and snuggly pyjamas to welcome in the new cooler season.



If, like me, a new mattress is at the top of your fall shopping list, our best mattress guide contains top-rated options for all sleepers and budgets. But I'm not stopping there. In my quest for the ultimate cozy nest, I'm also shopping for new bedding, pyjamas and a luxe weighted blanket.

The Labor Day mattress sales unofficially marks the end of summer, and is when many mattress brands discount their mattress and sleep accessories — making now an excellent time to invest in a new bed and bedding for fall. Grab yourself a pumpkin spiced latte and let's dive in to what I'm buying in this weekend's sales.

Create the ultimate cozy nest for fall — 5 Labor Day deals

1. Puffy Lux Mattress: was from $2,249 now from $899 at Puffy

If you want a soft and cozy mattress to sink in to this fall then the Puffy Lux is the one I'd opt for. This mattress features a plush layer of cloud foam which is ideal for anyone looking for a softer, more luxurious sleep experience. It doesn’t skimp on the pressure relief either, contouring to your body it will provide targeted pressure relief and help to alleviate pain and discomfort. It boasts a supportive core which ensures proper spinal alignment making it the ideal mattress for all sleeping styles. Puffy do run regular sales but the current discount is absolutely epic with savings of up to $1,350. A queen costs $1,499 (was $2,849) with the code LABORDAY and you also get a free bedding set worth $600. Perks include a 101-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free, fast shipping.

2. Purple SoftStretch Sheet Set: was from $169 now from $135 at Purple

These sheets are made using a bamboo blend fabric that feels silky smooth. They are moisture-wicking but also super breathable, meaning they’ll always stay fresh. They come in a range of colours and you can choose between standard and deep pocket depth to suit your mattress. Included in the set is a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcase. These sheets work really well with the Purple mattresses too so keep an eye on the Purple mattress sales if you want to upgrade you’re whole sleep set up. There’s 20% off bedding at Purple so a queen set will cost you $183 (was $229) and you also get benefits including a 30-day return period, 1-year warranty and free shipping.

3. Live2Lounge 4-piece pyjama set: was from $39.99 now from $29.99 at Amazon

Fall is a difficult month to dress for because it can go from cold, to warm to cold again in an instant. So this four-piece pj set has you covered. Made using a soft jersey-feel material it comes with a cardigan, t-shirt, tank top and long jogger-style pants. There are four colors to choose from and sizes range from x-small to large. These pajamas are light, breathable and slightly stretchy so you’ll feel super comfortable. Amazon also do a good range of mattresses and other sleep accessories, find out the latest prices on our Amazon mattress sales hub. Right now you can get them in a medium for $29.99 (was $39.99). And of course with Amazon, you’re able to send them back within 30 days if you’re not happy and you get free shipping.

4. Saatva Weighted Blanket: was from $345 now from $276 at Saatva

The change in seasons can bring stress and anxiety for some, so now is a good time to get a weighted blanket which can help ease some of those feelings. This weighted blanket from Saatva is made using high-quality, organic materials and comes in two weights, 12lbs which is ideal for smaller beds and 20lbs for a queen/king bed. The inner filling is made from all-natural glass beads for even weight distribution and just the right amount of calming pressure. Weighted blankets are perfect for getting cozy under this fall and a queen is currently $396 (was $495) which is a decent saving of $99. You also get a 45-night trial, free shipping and a one-year warranty.

5. Silk sleep mask: was $39 now $19.50 at Casper

Made with 100% mulberry silk, this sleep mask will plunge you in to darkness to help you fall to sleep faster and stay asleep until you’re ready to wake up. This sleep mask isn’t just good for sleeping either, it can also help with your beauty regime as it helps to protect hair and skin from friction damage. Casper mattress sales usually include all their accessories too and since there’s always a sale on at Casper you can get some pretty good deals. Right now this sleep mask has 50% off, bringing the cost down to a very affordable $19.50 (was $39), all sales are final so there’s no returns or exchanges with this item.

Why is Labor Day is a good time to refresh your bed?

Labor Day, which is celebrated on the first Monday of September, unofficially marks the end of summer. From here on the temperatures begin to cool and the days shorten, which makes it an ideal time to update your sleep space to reflect this comfortable and cozy time of year.

Labor Day is also when many retailers slash their prices meaning it’s an excellent time to score a really good deal on the best mattresses, bedding and sleep accessories on the market. It's also the last major sales event until the towards the end of the year, when we see prices reduced for Black Friday.