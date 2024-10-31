How to clean a Nectar memory foam mattress

Nectar's best Black Friday saving is already live – no need to wait for Black Friday itself

The Nectar memory foam mattress is one of the best budget mattress-in-a-box beds you can buy right now. But despite it being a budget bed, it’s still an investment and if you want to get the most for your money, as well as night upon night of great sleep, it’s important that you learn how to clean and take care of your Nectar memory foam mattress.

Nectar features highly on this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers, thanks to its unique combination of comfort, support, and durability making it an ideal choice for many different sleep needs, from side sleepers to back and stomach sleepers alike. But being an all-foam bed means certain do’s and don’ts come with keeping it clean.

If you're still considering investing in the Nectar Classic, then the forthcoming Black Friday mattress deals make right now a great time to buy. There are some epic discounts on some of the best mattress brands, including the Nectar mattress sales, where you can get up to 50% off a new bed. But for now, let’s walk through everything you need to know about cleaning your Nectar memory foam mattress including some pro tips that will keep your bed fresh and hygienic for longer.

What is a Nectar memory foam mattress

The Nectar memory foam mattress is a medium-firm all-foam bed that brings together cooling comfort with contouring pressure relief.

This mattress has a 12” profile and is suitable for all sleeping styles, although back and stomach sleepers will find this incredibly comfortable since the layers of foam have been designed to promote proper spinal alignment. It’s also a good choice for couples as it excels in motion isolation something that our tester found out during our Nectar memory foam mattress review.

The Nectar memory foam mattress tops our best memory foam mattress list and is also one of the best mattresses for side sleepers. This mattress is also surprisingly cool considering that it’s an all foam option, and that is down to the cool-to-the-touch surface layer. The Nectar memory foam mattress comes in six sizes ranging from twin to California king. It also comes with some great perks including a 365-night sleep trial, a forever warranty and free shipping and returns.

How to clean a Nectar memory foam mattress

Keeping your Nectar memory foam mattress clean is essential for maintaining its quality and extending its lifespan. If you want to keep your bed a healthy sleep environment then here are some steps for effective cleaning.

1. Prepare your bed for cleaning

The first thing you need to do is to completely strip your bed. That means removing everything from your sheets to your mattress protector. Whilst you’re cleaning your mattress, use this as a time to pop these on the wash so you’ve got plenty of time to wash and dry your bedding before you get back in to bed.

Remember one of the big mistakes to avoid when washing your bedding is using too much laundry detergent. Too much detergent can leave a thick residue on your sheets and actually prevent them from being washed properly. This can then transfer onto your mattress and lead to stains, odors and potentially bacteria growth.

2. Vacuum the surface

Whenever you strip your bedding it’s always a good idea to vacuum the surface of your mattress. Using the upholstery attachment, vacuum your mattress paying special attention to the seams, crevices and tufts.

Vacuuming your mattress on a regular basis doesn’t just remove any lose dirt and debris before cleaning but it can also reduce allergens, keep pests like dust mites and bed bugs at bay and also help to stop odors from forming.

3. Spot clean stains using shaving foam

One of the key elements of keeping your mattress clean is dealing with any stains as soon as you see them. Mattress stains aren’t just unsightly, they can also mean that bacteria is growing on your mattress surface and if you don’t act fast this can make it’s way into the fibers of your mattress and cause funky smells, mold growth and eventually the deterioration of the bed itself.

Because the Nectar memory foam mattress is all foam this means that you can not get it wet. Knowing how to clean a memory foam mattress properly is how you can ensure you’ll keep it in great condition for longer.

One of the best ways to tackle stains on memory foam mattresses is to use shaving foam. Shaving foam contains surfactants, which are substances that help break down and lift stains from fabrics and because it's a thick and creamy consistency, it won't cause your memory foam surface to get too wet.

4. Freshen it up with baking soda

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to revitalize up your mattress then look no further than your pantry. Baking soda is a great ingredient to use for freshening up the surface of your mattress as it’s a natural deodorizer and can also help to absorb moisture.

Plus, it’s gentle enough that it won’t damage the memory foam. All you need to do is sprinkle a layer of baking soda across your mattress and leave it to sit, ideally, you should leave it on for as long as possible, so if you can do it first thing in the morning it will have a full day to work.

Then once it’s rested, just vacuum the baking soda up and you’ll have a super fresh mattress. If you want to take it a step further then add a couple of drops of your favourite essential oil to the baking soda before sprinkling it for an extra clean smell.

5. Leave your mattress to air out

Once you’ve finished all your cleaning, its time to leave your mattress to breathe. Leave the sheets off and open up the windows so plenty of fresh air circulates around your room and your bed.

This helps eliminate any remaining moisture and odors. If possible, leave the blinds open so your bed gets some exposure to the sun. UV rays from sunlight can also help sanitize the mattress naturally but be cautious not to expose it to direct sunlight for extended periods as this may damage the foam.

How to care for your Nectar memory foam mattress

When it comes to caring for your Nectar memory foam mattress it's not just cleaning that you need to keep in mind. Here are some other tips on how to care for your Nectar memory foam mattress.

1. Use a mattress protector

One of the first things you should do when you purchase your Nectar memory foam bed is to invest in one of the best mattress protectors. Using a high-quality, waterproof mattress protector on your bed will protect the mattress from spills, stains, bodily fluids as well as dust, dander and other allergens.

This will help keep your mattress cleaner and healthier which in turn will be better for your own health. Mattress protectors are also easier to clean, especially if any accidents happen.

2. Rotate your mattress often

We spend a lot of time in our beds which means that over time dips and indentations can occur. If you want to keep your mattress surface even then it’s time to add in regular rotations.

Nectar recommends rotating your mattress end-to-end on a weekly basis within the first three months and then monthly after that. This will prolong the life of the mattress and also minimize any indentations.

3. Use the right base

Using the right base for your mattress is essential and the base should be able to support both the weight of the mattress and the weight of the users. By using an unsuitable base your mattress will start to warm, dip and sag which will then lead to you being uncomfortable and waking up with aches and pains.

It’s recommended to use a slatted bed base, making sure that the slats are no further apart than 9cm, 5cm apart is optimum and will stop the mattress sagging between the gaps. A slatted base will also allow air to flow around your mattress so that it doesn’t get too hot or start to develop mold.

What to avoid when cleaning a Nectar memory foam mattress

When cleaning your Nectar memory foam mattress there are certain things to avoid. Because of it’s specialized construction of foam layers, improper cleaning methods can cause irreversible damage, here are some key things to avoid…

Don’t use harsh cleaners : Bleach and other chemical cleaners are a no go when it comes to memory foam mattresses. These can cause the layers of foam to breakdown which will lead to sagging and an uncomfortable and uneven sleep surface. Not to mention that they can irritate your respiratory system and skin.

: Bleach and other chemical cleaners are a no go when it comes to memory foam mattresses. These can cause the layers of foam to breakdown which will lead to sagging and an uncomfortable and uneven sleep surface. Not to mention that they can irritate your respiratory system and skin. Avoid excess moisture: Do not get your memory foam mattress wet. Excess moisture will lead to mold and mildew growth within the layers.

Do not get your memory foam mattress wet. Excess moisture will lead to mold and mildew growth within the layers. Don’t use steam: Whilst steam cleaning your mattress can be an effective method for some beds, steam should never be used with memory foam. The combination of heat and moisture will damage the foam structure.

Whilst steam cleaning your mattress can be an effective method for some beds, steam should never be used with memory foam. The combination of heat and moisture will damage the foam structure. Avoid jumping or standing on the bed : Jumping or standing on the bed will lead to internal damage and reduce its ability to offer support whilst you’re sleeping. Also, because memory foam sinks when weight is applied, it makes it a very uneven surface so by jumping or standing on the mattress you are risking injury.

: Jumping or standing on the bed will lead to internal damage and reduce its ability to offer support whilst you’re sleeping. Also, because memory foam sinks when weight is applied, it makes it a very uneven surface so by jumping or standing on the mattress you are risking injury. Don’t use heat pads of electric blankets: Never use heat pads or electric blankets on the surface of your mattress. This can cause excessive heat which will affect the foams properties.

Nectar memory foam mattress cleaning and care FAQs

How often should you vacuum the Nectar memory foam mattress?

Vacuum the surface of your Nectar memory foam mattress at least every 1-2 months. Regular vacuuming will remove dust, dead skin cells and other allergens that naturally build up over time.

If you suffer from allergies or you have pets then you may want to consider vacuuming your mattress more frequently, we recommend every 2-4 weeks or simply when you change your bedding.

How often should you rotate the Nectar memory foam?

Rotate your Nectar memory foam mattress end-to-end on a monthly basis. This will ensure even wear across the mattress surface and also prevent any body indentations from becoming too pronounced in one area. In the first three months of owning a Nectar memory foam, it's recommended that you rotate once a week.

Can you flip the Nectar memory foam

No. Your Nectar memory foam mattress is one sided which means you should never flip the bed. It has a specific layer structure with comfort layers on the top and support layers on the base. Flipping the mattress would result in an uncomfortable sleeping surface and damage to the structure of the bed.

Does the Nectar mattress warranty cover wear and tear?

One of the perks of buying a Nectar mattress is that it comes with a forever warranty. It's a very comprehensive warranty which you can read about more on the Nectar mattress warranty page but it doesn't cover normal wear and tear.

This is normal when it comes to mattress warranties, but it does cover defects in workmanship and materials. This includes issues like visible indentation greater than 1.5 inches, physical flaws in the craftsmanship of the cover, and defects in the foam material. However, it doesn't cover comfort preference changes, normal softening of the foam, or issues arising from improper use or care.

Of course, it's worth noting that all mattresses have a certain lifespan, so check out our guide on if there is such a thing as a mattress for life.