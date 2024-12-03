Get Christmas ready! 7 sleep gifts for stockings in extended Amazon Cyber Monday sale

The holiday season is knocking on our doors, and it's time to start thinking about gift ideas for our loved ones. And it's the perfect time to start with the Cyber Monday sales still live and offering big discounts. If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas present for that friend or family member who simply loves to hit the snooze button, we've got you covered. Our current top pick is 50% off a cozy Evergace Sherpa Throw Blanket at Amazon.

While investing in the best mattress for your preferences will improve sleep, don't underestimate the benefits of sprucing up sleep accessories. We've chosen some festive picks that include beautiful throws, pyjamas, silk sleep masks and more that'll make the perfect gift for those who need some well-earned beauty sleep.

It’s not too late to hop on the Cyber Monday beddings deals at Amazon with offers being extended, but today could be your last chance to grab a bargain. Here are the top sleep gifts I recommend shopping.

1. Evergrace Jacquard Sherpa throw Blanket: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Let's start off with a throw blanket which is designed to feel as cozy as it looks. Evergrace has crafted the ideal fleece throw with a boho diamond design inspired by Moroccan influences. With a double construction, this throw blanket made from soft and plush sherpa fabric is perfect for a winter movie marathon or just lounging after a festive meal. Amazon's extended Cyber Monday sale means you can still get 50% off the original MSRP dropping the price from $19.99 to just $9.99.

2. Ekouaer Women's Pajamas: from $55.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Celebrating Christmas without a set of festive pajamas is out of the question. This one from Ekouaer comes in a deep red shade and is made from a soft and breathable blend of rayon and spandex. The set includes a long-sleeved round neck top and a cozy full-length pants with pockets perfect for lounging around during the holidays. You can choose your pick from 7 sizes and 36 colors or patterns. The current extended Cyber Monday sale let's you save up to 29% dropping the MSRP (the same for all sizes) from $55.99 to $39.99.

3. Yanibest Silk Satin Sleep Bonnet: from $14.99 $11.89 at Amazon

A silky bonnet can help keep even the longest hair in shape. This one by Yanibest has garnered over 11,000 ratings on Amazon with users satisfied by how securely it stays on even if you're prone to tossing and turning in your sleep. It can also be used to experiment with different styles as it features a stretchy long wide band which can be used to tie your hair up in different styles. The silky satin fabric is smooth to touch, breathable, leakage-free (so you can add in your leave-in oils or serums) and is designed to lock in your hair's natural moisture, revealing lustrous locks in the morning. You can now get these at 21% off for Cyber Monday dropping the price to just $11.89.

4. Zimasilk Adjustable Silk Sleep Mask: from $26.99 $21.59 at Amazon

What is the best thing you can pair up a silk hair mask with? A silk eye mask of course. This one from Zimasilk is crafted from pure 100% 22 momme 6A grade mulberry silk. Unlike traditional eye masks, this one features deep 3D contoured cups to effectively block out light without putting pressure on your eyes while also having anti-ageing properties. It comes with an adjustable elastic strap wrapped in silk so it doesn't leave any marks on your skin. It also comes in a travel bag and a gift box making it an ideal choice for those looking to make the most of their beauty sleep. This breathable and super soft silk eye mask is now 20% off for Cyber Monday making it as cheap as $21.59.

5. Asakuki premium Essential Oil Diffuser: from $35.99 $18.99 at Amazon

With over 60,000 ratings, this essential oil diffuser from Asakuki would be a perfect gift thanks to its 5-in-1 features. It doubles up as an aromatherapy device with a safety switch to prevent it from overheating, and a nightlight available in 7 LED colors with multiple mist nebulizer modes and a remote control that allows you to change the light, mist modes and set the timer. The diffuser is also made from high-quality material, deeming it safe for babies and pets. You can now grab this at 47% off as part of a limited time extended Cyber Monday sale, dropping the MSRP from $35.99 to just $18.99.

6. Funky Junque Infinity Circle scarf : from $29.97 $22.49 at Amazon

A luxury over-sized infinity circle scarf is always a wardrobe staple. This one from Funky Junque, is crafted from 100% acrylic fabric knitted in a unique cable design which will not only keep you warm and cozy but will also give your winter outfit that final touch of style and elegance. These are machine washable and will retain the softness after each wash. You can now buy this at 25% off, lowering the MSRP from $29.97 to $22.49.