3 unmissable Labor Day memory foam mattress sales — from just $199

Memory foam mattresses are brilliant at providing maximum comfort at a lower cost, and the top-rated all-foam beds just got even cheaper thanks to today's Labor Day sales. Right now, you can save up to 50% on the Original Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress at Zinus, with prices starting at just $199 for a twin (was $399).

You'll find plenty of all-foam beds in this year's best mattress guide for all sleep styles, as these beds are excellent value for money and are known for delivering outstanding pressure relief.

That's why we've rounded up our top three deals on memory foam mattresses in today's Labor Day mattress sales. These picks are from great sleep brands, such as Brooklyn Bedding and Siena, and all come with sleep trials and free shipping.

1. Original Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: was from $399 now from $199 at Zinus

Our testers for the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress review names this as the best cheap mattress for outstanding pressure relief. With a low price and toxin-free, refreshing green-tea infused memory foam, this all-foam bed is perfect for those on a tight budget. Frequently discounted, a queen size is now $399 9was $599). Extras include free shipping, a 10-year warranty, and a 100-night sleep trial.

2. Dreamfoam Essential: was from $274 now from $191.80 at Brooklyn Bedding

Testers for the DreamFoam Essential mattress review loved this budget-friendly bed in a box, and they reccomend the 10" model for good comfort and support (the cheaper 6" model is too thin for most adult bodes). This memory foam bed comes in a range of sizes and thickness options, and a 30% off Labor Day deal beats the standard 25% discount and knocks a 10" queen size to $314.30 (was from $449). Extras include a 10-year warranty, a 120-night sleep trial, and free shipping.

3. Leesa Studio Mattress: :was from $549 now from $384 at Leesa

When testing this Leesa's most budget-friendly bed for our Leesa Studio mattress hands-on review, we found it delivers great motion isolation, support and comfort, with some testers even dubbing it a rival to Tempur-Pedic's luxe mattresses. A 30% deal replaces Leesa's evergreen discount this Labor Day, bringing a queen to $559 (was $799). Extras include a 10-year warranty, 100-night trial, and free delivery.

How long do memory foam mattresses last?

The best memory foam mattresses usually come with a 10-year warranty, reflecting its average life expectancy. Memory foam beds tend to last longer than innerspring or hybrid mattresses, as they don't contain springs and have less components to wear out. Springs are known to wear out easily and cause sagging and loud creaking.

However, memory foam beds aren't immune to sagging, so make sure to rotate your all-foam mattress (don't flip!) regularly to even out any wear and tear and boost its lifespan.