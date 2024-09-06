Apple Ring just teased in official Apple survey — here’s what we know

Smartwatches are out and smart rings are in. Or at least that seems to be the growing trend in wearable technology, with the likes of the Samsung, Oura and Amazefit all topping the list of best smart rings. But they might end up facing some competition from Apple — if this not-so-subtle survey is anything to go by.

Apple has been sending out a survey to various customers, including people who own the best Apple Watches. The idea is that Apple can get feedback on the watch and the myriad of things it can do. According to AppleInsider the survey also questioned users on whether they use a smart ring or not.

We have heard a bunch of rumors about a possible Apple Ring already, but so far it sounds like Apple is only in the idea stage. Meaning that such a device probably won’t actually arrive for another couple of years, minimum. The fact that Apple is asking existing wearable owners about smart rings adds some support to that rumor.

It’s likely that Apple is trying to gauge potential interest in an Apple Ring. Anyone that has a smart ring and an Apple Watch would likely migrate to the Apple option should it become available. So figuring out how many of those people are out there would be a good place for the company to start.

Of course, it doesn’t necessarily account for people who don’t have a different smart ring, but would buy one from Apple if it went on sale. After all, smartwatches weren’t all that popular ahead of the Apple Watch reveal a decade ago, and that’s proven to be a big success for the company.

It makes sense that Apple would be interested in a smart ring, even if they’re not quite as feature-rich as a smartwatch. The idea that you could have a more discreet way to track your daily health and fitness is appealing, especially if it’s available at a more affordable price point. Plus, the ring could be used as an accessory for other products thanks to gesture control — like an iPhone or the Apple Vision Pro.

Nothing is official until Apple says it's official, and it’s likely going to be some time before the Apple Ring is actually available to buy. But considering how rare it is to get any look at what Apple may have planned for the future, it is nice to see that the Apple Ring is a very real possibility. For now, we have the Apple Watch 10 to look forward to, which should be announced at the Apple Event on September 9.

