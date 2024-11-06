You can get a free Samsung TV right now with a purchase — here's how

We've entered the time of year when TV deals are everywhere. Usually, you see deals with money taken off the price, but Best Buy is doing things differently right now. If you buy one of three 85" Samsung TVs, you get a second 40" Samsung LED for free.

There are no hoops to jump through, no additional codes to enter and nothing else is required to get this deal. The cheapest TV eligible is an 85" model for $999; the free TV is valued at $250. That's an excellent value for two TVs.

All three TVs included in the mix have stellar user reviews. The 85" DU2700 is the most affordable, the 85" DU8000 sits in the middle and the 98" DU9000 is the most expensive (and has the largest screen). You can't go wrong with any of the three options.

The 98" DU9000 is discounted by $1,000 already, so you can take it home for $2,499 with the free small TV. That's a lot of money taken off.

If you're looking for a small TV for a bedroom or the kitchen, the 40" that comes free is a solid option. Best Buy lists it as a $249 value, so getting it free is nice. The 5 Series TV you get has a 4.7 user rating from more than 10,000 reviews, which is an impressive score. The 1080p resolution will look great on the small screen and has all the smart features you expect to see from a TV in 2024.

Worth noting is that Best Buy doesn't say when this deal will end, so if getting a free 40" TV sounds appealing to you, you might want to jump on this while it lasts.