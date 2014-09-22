Terk FDTV2A Review: Flat Amplified HDTV Antenna

Good looks notwithstanding, you can get better reception for less than the cost of the Terk FDTV2A Omni-Directional Amplified Flat Digital HDTV Antenna.

Who's It For?

Unless you are especially taken with the design, you can find better options.

Design and Setup: Attractive and flexible

Drawing on its history of building sleek FM antennas, Terk has created a unique black obelisk design for the FDTV2A. This design allows the antenna to stand upright, lay flat or be attached flush against a wall. Unfortunately, the $80 model's attractive appearance belied less-than-stellar results.

Performance: Limited and inconsistent

Though it's an amplified antenna, the Terk FDTV2A didn't fair much better than several nonamplified models. It captured 19 channels, but four suffered from reception problems that made them unwatchable. Like the Amazon Basics model, the Terk could not reliably pull in the local NBC affiliate, for example.