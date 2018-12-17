Act Fast: TCL 6 Series TV Now Just $499

TCL's aggressively priced TVs are known for their solid performance and excellent mix of features. So we're naturally pysched to see that one of the manufacturer's best TVs is on sale.







For a limited time, Best Buy has the Roku 55-inch 6 Series 4K Smart Roku TV with HDR for $499.99. That's $100 off and the best price we've seen for this TV. It's even cheaper than it was on Black Friday.



The TCL 6-series line of TVs look nothing like a "budget" TV. In fact, design-wise the TV has a premium look and feel thanks it its ultra-thin bezel and elegant metal trim.



In terms of performance, the 6-series offers everything you could want including 4K resolution, support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision content, and Roku's easy-to-use streaming platform. The TV provides better than average performance and offers deep black levels thanks to its individual lighting zones.



The TV is on sale today only or until supplies last. As an added bonus, you get 30 days of Sling TV Live Streaming for free.



