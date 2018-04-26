Galaxy S9 Active Leak Reveals Key Specs

Samsung appears to be hard at work on a Galaxy S9 Active. And now we have a sense of what the new smartphone might offer when it hits store shelves.





(Image credit: Samsung)

Slashleaks claims that someone leaked the S9 Active's specs to it on Wednesday (Apr. 25). This information includes the features of the upcoming handset. Although we can't verify the information, if it's true, the Galaxy S9 Active could be an awfully powerful new phone.



According to leak, Samsung's device, codenamed SM-G893, will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor in the U.S. It'll also come with a 5.8-inch screen, featuring a resolution of 2,960 by 1,440 pixels. Internally, you'll find 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, as well as a downright gigantic 4,000 mAh battery pack. There will be a single lens on the rear with a 12-megapixel sensor and dual aperture of f1.5 and f2.4, according to the leak. On the front, you can expect to find an 8-megapixel camera.



Each year, Samsung releases an "Active" version of its flagship handsets. The Active models generally come with the same internal specs and have a similar design concept as their regular counterparts. However, the Active designs are bulkier and far more rugged, allowing those who want to use the smartphones at construction sites or similar environments the option to do so, without fear of the device falling or breaking.



MORE: Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Review: Practically Indestructible



The Galaxy S8 Active that hit store shelves last year was as powerful as the Galaxy S8, but had slightly larger bezels around the screen. It also came with a reinforced case that protected it against damage. The Galaxy S9 Active will probably do the same.



Still, there are some questions about the device. For one, we haven't yet seen a reliable rendering of the device, so there's no telling whether it'll have the same design as last year, or whether Samsung is planning to make some tweaks. It's also unknown how much the device will cost, and when it'll hit store shelves.



But now that we have a potential line on the specs, look for more information to come on the handset between now and when it eventually launches.