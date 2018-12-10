New Galaxy S10 Leak Looks Legit with No Notch

Samsung is apparently considering multiple design options for its upcoming Galaxy S10. And the one that will likely balance features and price has been outed in a new leak.



(Image credit: Forbes/Ghostek)

Case maker Ghostek, which has in the past correctly predicted Samsung's smartphone designs, has published renders of what the company believes will be the "standard" Galaxy S10 design. It shared that render with Forbes, which similarly said that the device in the render will likely be the handset that most people will buy.

In the image, which is published above, there's a full-screen design with a single round cutout at the top-right corner of the screen for the front-facing camera. The earpiece has been moved higher onto the handset, but is still centered, so it can deliver sound without causing too much of a problem.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Release Date, Specs, and More

On the rear, there's a horizontally aligned triple-camera array that also includes a flash. Because it's horizontally aligned and there's an additional camera in the device, it nearly stretches all the way across the smartphone's rear panel.

Aside from that, it's hard to tell what else the smartphone might offer, since it's shrouded by the case. It does, however, appear to keep the Bixby button, in addition to the power button and volume rocker. Samsung is also expected to include a ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the display, provided by Qualcomm as part of its Snapdragon 855 platform.



It's believed that the device pictured above will be the standard offering. A higher-end Galaxy S10+ model may have six cameras total, including two on the front and four on the back.

More than anything, it appears that Samsung is committed to staying away from the notch and offering a true all-screen design on the front its device. Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy S10 line in February at Mobile World Congress. It'll likely launch soon after.