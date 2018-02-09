Here's Your Best Look at the Galaxy S9's DeX Pad

Samsung appears to be doubling down on its DeX line of accessories for the Galaxy S9 launch.





(Image credit: Evan Blass/SamMobile)



After the company last year unveiled the DeX Station, which allowed you to plug your Samsung handset into a monitor and effectively create a desktop computing experience, the company this year is readying a new device called the DeX Pad, according to reports. And serial leaker Evan Blass, along with SamMobile, have published those images.



Based on the images, it appears the Galaxy S9 will sit flat on the DeX Pad and plug directly into the unit with a component at the bottom. Once it's plugged in, you'll be able to connect a variety of components to the smartphone, including an HDMI port for a monitor. There are also two USB ports and a USB-C port for keeping your handset charged. A cooling fan also appears to be integrated into the DeX Pad.



The leaked images come after months of speculation that in addition to its Galaxy S9, Samsung has been working on a revised accessory for the handset. The DeX Station proved reasonably popular among those who wanted a computing-like experience from their Galaxy S8 and Note 8, and the DeX Pad should build on that success.

Still, there are some questions. The images, which have not been verified by Samsung, don't show an Ethernet port—something Samsung bundled in the DeX Station. And although several reports have said that the DeX Pad would come with USB 3.0 ports, that doesn't appear to be the case in the images.



It's also unknown from the leak how much Samsung is planning to charge for the DeX Pad.



Samsung is expected to unveil the DeX Pad alongside the Galaxy S9 at its press event ahead of Mobile World Congress on Feb. 25. When Samsung's handset is announced, it's expected to come with the same design as last year's model but a much more advanced camera, a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and new artificial intelligence features.