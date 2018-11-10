Today Only: Get a $300 Gift Card with iPhone, Galaxy Purchase

The day has finally arrived. If you're looking to buy a new iPhone or Galaxy phone, Sam's Club has an offer for you.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On Nov. 10 only, the big-box retailer is offering a $300 bonus on select current-gen iPhones. The same deal is available on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, as well.

According to the retailer's Black Friday, if you buy an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max at a Sam's Club store, you'll get up to a $300 Sam's Club gift card you can use to buy anything else at the club. The offer is only available with iPhones purchased via an installment or subsidy, so if you're hoping to buy one unlocked, you're out of luck. Moreover, the gift card amount is based on which phone you purchase. (The iPhone XR, for instance, may qualify for a lower gift card amount).

Sam's Club is also offering a $300 gift card with the purchase of a Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, or Galaxy Note 9. Unlike the iPhone deal, all three phones in this promo will receive a $300 gift card. However, once again you must purchase and activate your Galaxy via an installment or subsidy.

Of course, getting a gift card to Sam's Club that can only be used at the store might not be the best offer in the world. But considering all of the aforementioned smartphones are exceedingly expensive, any bit of savings is a nice thing.

Just as a reminder, the Sam's Club deal is available in-store on Nov. 10 only.