Hands-On With Apple’s Stunning Red iPhone 8

Apple’s red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were designed to raise money for an important cause, the Global Fund for HIV and AIDs research. But they’re also absolutely stunning in person, which means you’ll look good and feel good about giving back at the same time.

The true crimson of the glass back and aluminum band wowed me in my hands-on time with both sizes of the Product(RED) iPhone 8. I already gravitate toward this look, so maybe I’m a little biased. My iPhone 7 Plus sports black bezels and is covered in a red leather case, so this colorway is a particular favorite of mine. But the scarlet shade is even more gorgeous in glass than it was in the aluminum red that Apple debuted with the iPhone 7 last year.

The red iPhone 7 helped Apple donate $30 million to the Global Fund in 2017. The company has raised $160 million for the nonprofit foundation over the last 11 years. Apple doesn’t have a fundraising goal for 2018, but hopes to hit or exceed last year’s amount.

The iPhone X doesn’t come in red, sadly, or I would reconsider my responsible decision to hold on to my year-old 7 Plus and plunk down $1,000 for a red X without a second thought.

Apple did make a red leather folio case for the iPhone X, which looks and feels just as high-end as the company’s other leather folios. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of that case will also go toward the Global Fund. Apple doesn’t disclose what percentage of each Product(RED) sale is donated.

Aside from the new red glass back, red aluminum trim and black bezels, the Product(RED) iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are the same as last year’s models. They also cost the same, starting at $699 for the 64GB iPhone 8. The leather folio case is $99.

The red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are available to preorder now and go on sale Friday, April 10 in stores and online. The iPhone X red leather folio case is available to buy now.