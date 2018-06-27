New Pixel 3 Renders Give Us a Full View of Google’s Next Phones

If you want a 360-degree view of Google's upcoming Pixel phones, new renders of the rumored Pixel 3 and 3 XL should scratch that itch.

Posted by MySmartPrice, the Pixel 3 images are 5K CAD-based renders that include 360-degree videos. They come via noted leaker OnLeaks, who noted in a tweet that the renders are based on factory CADs. In other words, don't confuse these with official photos, but they should give us a pretty good idea of what the next Pixel will look if the source is accurate.

The images are also in line with previous leaked renders for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. Those rumors had the larger of Google's next phones adopting a notch on its display, just like a host of other Android phones this year. And that's exactly what these CAD renders show, along with the two-tone back design that — for better or for worse — has become the Pixel's signature look.

In MySmartPrice's report, the Pixel 3 XL is listed at 6.2 x 3 x 0.31 inches. That's essentially the same size as the current Pixel 2 XL. It's that notch on the display that's going to draw the most attention: it's a bit smaller than what you see on the iPhone X, and MySmartPrice speculates that the phone could feature a 19:9 aspect ratio similar to what you see on the LG G7 ThinQ.

The render of the Pixel 3 XL shows the phone with two front-facing cameras, a feature that's consistent with rumors about the new phone. There's only one rear camera on the new XL, however, at a time when other Android flagships are going the dual-camera route. (Google relies on computational photography to pull off many of the same effects that two cameras support, so it looks like that's continuing with the Pixel 3 XL.

As for the Pixel 3, its renders show the same camera features — two on the front, one on the back. Its listed 5.7 x 2.7 x 0.31-inch dimensions would also match the size of the current Pixel 2.

You'll get more display on the new Pixel — a 5.4-inch screen versus 5 inches on the current model. If the renders are accurate, that means smaller bezels, particularly on the top and chin. The bezels are still noticeable, though, so don't expect an edge-to-edge screen. Instead, the Pixel 3 looks like a more compact version of the Pixel 2 XL with its extended screen.

We'll find just how accurate these renders are later this fall, when the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are expected to debut.