First Pixel 3 Press Renders Look Official

We've been inundated with leaked photos of prototype Pixel 3 XL devices over the past several weeks, but what we haven't seen up until now are official-looking renders.

(Image credit: Nieuwe Mobile)

However, that appears to have changed, thanks to findings from Dutch blog Nieuwe Mobile. They've gotten their hands on a pair of renders of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in fabric-clad cases that resemble those Google sold in tandem with the Pixel 2.

Coupled with the default wallpaper showing a "3" — the very same 3 that you'll see right now on Google's website for the upcoming devices — as well as the date shown on the home screen widget, all indications would point to these being official mockups.

Of course, we won't know for sure if these images are the real deal until Google's worldwide events kick off Oct. 9, and we get our first true look at the phones. The 6.7-inch Pixel 3 XL, shown on the right, looks exactly like every previous example of the handset we've seen to date, with its tall notch enclosing a pair of front-facing cameras.

The 5.4-inch Pixel 3 also resembles the smaller, notch-free variant we've seen in some renders, though prototypes of that model have not leaked as frequently as its larger sibling. Both handsets are shown in black and accompanied with black cases, though rumors have pointed to white and mint-flavored options as well.

(Image credit: Nieuwe Mobile)

Regardless of which Pixel 3 you choose, however, you should get the same single-lens rear-facing camera, dual selfie shooters, stereo speakers and wireless charging — the latter of which is a new addition to the range. The Pixel 3 XL will likely be powered by a larger battery, and obviously benefit from a larger OLED display, but any other differences between the two aren't clear at this time.

With a couple weeks still to go until Google's next-gen Android flagships debut, there's still time for even more details to emerge, so keep an eye on our always-updated rumor roundup for the latest.