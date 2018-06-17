10 Highly Advanced Robots That Will Scare the Crap Out of You

Disney Stickman

If you've ever been frightened by a jumping spider or a hopping bug, the Disney Stickman is definitely going to flip you out. Designed to work on complex movements, the Stickman is actually three connected sticks or segments, plus a cluster of three laser range finders and an inertial measurement unit (IMU). The IMU can gauge linear acceleration and rotational rate (like an acrobat), and a gravity-driven pendulum (like a trapeze) is used to launch the Stickman into the air.

The robot extends its segments midflight to perform a somersault, while the range finders measure its position relative to the ground. It then can make quick adjustments to land safely on its back. There's no word on when Disney will use the technology for animatronic dancing bears or leaping Lincolns.

Credit: Disney

Stickman: Towards a Human Scale Acrobatic Robot