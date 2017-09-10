Top 9 iPhone X Rumors

Design: Almost All Screen

A slew of CAD drawings, renderings, and schematics have leaked that all show a similar, if not identical, device. The latest information suggests the iPhone X will come with the highest screen-to-surface-area ratio of any smartphone on the market. The display will cover its face but won’t be curved. At the top of its face will sit the only area that won’t be display.

In that area, which KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is calling a “notch,” Apple will place the iPhone’s earpiece and front-facing camera. That notch is causing some controversy, because it may be distracting if a leaked video is true. The notch will reportedly be black no matter what color iPhone X you have. (And those colors are reportedly black, white and champagne gold.)

The iPhone X will reportedly have glass on the front and back and sport a piece of metal around its spine to separate the two panels.

Credit: iDropNews