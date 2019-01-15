Killer Deal: LG OLED TV Hits Lowest Price Ever

No Super Bowl party is complete without a big-screen TV and if you want to host the ultimate viewing party, you'll want an OLED TV sitting in your living room.

OLED TVs use organic light emitting diode technology to deliver excellent color saturation, ultra-wide viewing angles, and perfect blacks. Their screens make regular LCD TVs look boring in comparison.



Unfortunately, OLED TVs are expensive with prices that rarely dip below $2,000. That is until now. LG is slashing the price of its 55-inch and 65-inch B8 series OLED TVs to $1,499.99 ($800 off) and $2,299.99 ($1,000 off), respectively. Amazon and Walmart are undercutting LG's prices by a few bucks offering both TVs at their lowest prices ever.



Both 2018 OLED TVs feature the latest tech including 4K resolution, HDR 10/HLG support, built in Google Assistant, and more.



These prices will be valid through Feb. 2. Sure, it's not a rollable OLED, but at least it's a TV you can afford.