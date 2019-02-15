Lenovo's Google Assistant Smart Display is $100 Off

The Lenovo Smart Display packs everything you'd want in a smart device. Thanks to its strong integration with Google Assistant, it's the Echo Show's number one rival.

For a limited time, you can score the 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display for $99.99. That's $100 off its full price and the best price we've ever seen for this smart display.





If you want a bigger screen, Walmart also has the 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display on sale for $149.99. Again, that's $100 off and an all-time price low for this device.

Thanks to its built-in Google Assistant functionality, you can use your Smart Display to stream recipes on YouTube, place a video call, view Google Photos, or play music with simple voice commands. You can also use Lenovo's Smart Display to control other Google Assistant-enabled smart devices.

The Smart Display's 10-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS panel is much more impressive than theEcho Show's 7-inch, 1024 x 600-pixel screen. We were impressed by its bright colors and enjoyed watching full videos on its screen. Even the 8-inch Smart Display's 1280 x 800 touch screen is more attractive than Amazon's device, and also delivers a sharper image.

Both displays sport an excellent touch interface along with a triangular rear that lets you stand the display in either landscape or portrait mode. It's the best price we've seen to date on these Echo Show killers.