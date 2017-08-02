iPhone 8 Finally Getting This Long Overdue Feature

Between expected breakthroughs in augmented reality and 3D face scanning, the iPhone 8 is shaping up to be one of the most cutting edge phones ever. But Apple is playing a bit of catch up, too.

In addition to a long overdue OLED screen - which should provide the rich colors, perfect blacks and wide viewing angles Samsung Galaxy phone owners have had for years - it looks like Apple is also finally stepping up its game when it comes to power.

(Image credit: Handy Abovergleich)

According to a new report in Forbes, Apple's 10th anniversary flagship will feature both wireless charging and quick charging, which has been seemingly confirmed by a discovery in the firmware for the upcoming HomePod speaker.

iOS developer Guilherme Rambo tweeted that the "battery widget will use a different icon for the new iPhone" and that "this suggests a different charging mechanism."

Further evidence of a big change is that the HomePod's code mentions inductive charging. This is the same type of charging the Galaxy S8 uses, as well as several other handsets.

Previous iPhone 8 rumors have pointed to wireless charging as one of the key features of the iPhone 8, as KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecasted. In fact, he predicts that all three new iPhones will get wireless charging, including the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus. Later, the CEO of Wistron told Nikkei Asian Review that "new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing."

However, it's possible that the accessory needed for wireless charging won't be available at launch. Apple pundit John Gruber has suggested that this fall's phones may ship without the feature enabled, and that wireless charging support would be activated later via a software update.