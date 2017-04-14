This iPhone 8 Prototype Is Most Amazing Leak Yet

The Galaxy S8's Infinity Display is a sight to behold, but the iPhone 8 could take the look-ma-no-bezels crown, if this stunning leaked prototype makes it into shoppers' hands this fall.





(Image credit: The iPhone 8 could have Touch ID built into the screen. Credit: Benjamin Geskn/iDrop News)

According to a report from iDrop News, Apple is currently working on two versions of the iPhone 8. The first and more ambitious model integrates a Touch ID sensor directly into the display. The second unit puts the fingerprint reader on the back of the phone, which lines up with schematics leaked earlier this week.

However, the source of this latest leak, a Foxconn worker, is confident that the more exciting iPhone 8 will be the official version of Apple's 10th-anniversary device. The worker shared the information with Benjamin Geskin. Geskin, in turn, created an iPhone 8 render based on what he learned for iDrop News.

In addition to integrated Touch ID, the first iPhone 8 prototype also sports a 5.8-inch OLED display with 2.5D contoured glass on the front and back of the device. It also has a metal frame. This is similar to other iPhone 8 rumors we've seen. One of the most interesting tidbits is how crazy thin the bezels reportedly are at just 4mm thick.

The leak claims that this version of the iPhone 8 has the same dimensions of the iPhone 7, which is hard to believe. That handset currently fits a 4.7-inch screen. Amazingly, the prototype also apparently boasts a front camera hidden underneath the screen, which we've never seen on a smartphone before.

Is all of this too good to be true? Perhaps. But if Apple could pull off Touch ID inside a display, it would give it an advantage over the Galaxy S8, which relegates its fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone right next to the camera lens.