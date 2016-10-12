iPhone 8 Will Fix the One Thing We Hate About the Design

The Home button may be going bye-bye on the iPhone 8, but that's not all. A new patent reveals that Apple could finally be getting rid of the top and bottom bezels, which would result in a dramatic redesign.

According to Apple Insider, the Apple was granted a patent for embedding light-sensing sensors directly into device displays. This means the iPhone 8 could sport a true edge-to-edge design.

The patent, No. 9,466,653, is called "Electronic devices with display-integrated light sensors." The abstract states that "the display includes a transparent cover layer, light-generating layers and a touch-sensitive layer. The display-integrated light sensor is interposed between the transparent cover layer and a display layer."

What this all means is that it's very likely that the iPhone 8 will have no bezel beneath the screen and at the very least a very thin bezel up top, which will lend the impression that the front of the phone is all display. It's not clear what Apple has planned for the FaceTime camera and speaker up top.

As someone who has been carrying around the iPhone 7 Plus, having less bezel around the display would be a game-changer not only in terms of using the device but just carrying it around.

While I prefer the bigger 5.5-inch Plus to the regular 4.7-inch iPhone 7 for watching video, reviewing documents, checking email and even typing, it can be a pain to reach across the display to dial a number. Plus, the iPhone 7 Plus can feel pretty tight in my jeans when I'm walking around with it in my front pocket, and especially when sitting down. And I don't wear skinny jeans.

According to other reports, the screen on the iPhone 8 will use OLED technology, similar to the Galaxy S7, which means you should expect richer colors, truer blacks and wider viewing angles. The front and back are also said to be all glass. A design whose front is almost all screen would make the OLED panel look that much more dramatic.