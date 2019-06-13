When Is the iPhone 11 Release Date? This Leak Is Telling

If you're looking to block out dates for the iPhone 11 launch, you might want to start eyeballing the latter half of September — at least if a leaked marketing document proves to be accurate.

(Image credit: Tim Cook at the 2018 iPhone Launch (Credit: Tom's Guide))

Leaker Evan Blass tweeted out a screenshot of what's labeled as a 2019 Verizon Marketing Calendar showing launch dates for the year's big smartphone releases. The dot for the iPhone launch falls squarely in late September.

That might sound like the iPhone 11 is going to arrive later this year than it has during past upgrade cycles. After all, for the past few years, Apple has scheduled its iPhone launch events in early September. Last year's show, in which the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max all made their debut, fell on Sept. 12. That was the same date in 2016 when Apple unveiled the original iPhone X. And launch events in previous years were a few days earlier than that.

But it all depends on how you define the word "launch." For some of us, that conjures up images of Apple CEO Tim Cook on stage extolling the virtues of a new iPhone. For a wireless carrier like Verizon, though, "launch" could also mean when the unveiled phone finally goes on sale. And if we go with that latter definition, that means the iPhone 11 — or whatever Apple ultimately calls this year's model — will show up around the same time that past models launched. (The document Blass tweeted uses the phrase "Manufacturer Device Launch," which is no help at all.)

Apple Phone Launches

Phone

Apple Event Date

Release Date

iPhone XS, XS Max, XR

Sept. 12, 2018

XS, XS Max: Sept. 21, 2018, XR: Oct. 25, 2018

iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus

Sept. 12 2017

8/8 Plus: Sept. 22, 2017; X: Nov. 3, 2017

iPhone 7, 7 Plus

Sept. 7, 2016

Sept. 16, 2016

iPhone 6s, 6s Plus

Sept. 9, 2015

Sept. 25, 2015

iPhone 6, 6 Plus

Sept. 9, 2014

Sept. 19, 2014



The iPhone XS and XS Max, for example, went on sale Sept. 21. (The iPhone XR appeared a month later.). Even the earliest iPhone sale date of recent years — 2016's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus — landed on Sept. 16, which is also past the midway point of September.

The leaked Verizon document doesn't just have an iPhone date. There's also a dot for the Galaxy Note 10 launch in the latter half of August, plus a Pixel 4 dot in mid-October. For reference, there's a Pixel 3a dot in early May, which matches the time Google unveiled the cheaper version of its current flagships.

Like last year, Apple's expected to roll out three new phones, which are likely to feature the same screen sizes as this year's model. The phones could sport an additional camera lens housed in a design that's proving divisive among Apple fan who pore over every leaked render. At least now they have a better idea when they'll see if those designs come to pass.