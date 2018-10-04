The Pixel 3 Mini Might Not Be a Joke After All

Jokes about a potential "Pixel 3 Mini" have been circulating for months. But this mysterious device may be more than a joke after all.
Reliable Google leaker Roland Quandt tweeted on Wednesday that "Someone has been testing Google "Bonito" with GFXBench lately." "Bonito" is rumored to be Google's internal nickname for the Pixel 3 Mini. The device is rumored to contain the Snapdragon 710, Qualcomm's latest chip for mid-range smartphones.
But that's not all. Google has also shared an image on Instagram teasing a "mini" Pixel 3. The post shows a row of all-black phones of descending size, the smallest of which appears only to be a few inches tall. "We have a feeling the next one will be bigger than this," notes the caption.
Of course, it's very clear that the photo isn't displaying actual phones.