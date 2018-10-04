The Pixel 3 Mini Might Not Be a Joke After All

Jokes about a potential "Pixel 3 Mini" have been circulating for months. But this mysterious device may be more than a joke after all.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Reliable Google leaker Roland Quandt tweeted on Wednesday that "Someone has been testing Google "Bonito" with GFXBench lately." "Bonito" is rumored to be Google's internal nickname for the Pixel 3 Mini. The device is rumored to contain the Snapdragon 710, Qualcomm's latest chip for mid-range smartphones.



But that's not all. Google has also shared an image on Instagram teasing a "mini" Pixel 3. The post shows a row of all-black phones of descending size, the smallest of which appears only to be a few inches tall. "We have a feeling the next one will be bigger than this," notes the caption.



Of course, it's very clear that the photo isn't displaying actual phones.



