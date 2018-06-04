Google's Pixel 3 Displays Could Be This Big

Google is reportedly working on two Pixel 3 handsets this year, and now we have some details on how big those devices' screen sizes might be.



The Pixel 3 will ship with a 5.3-inch screen and the Pixel 3 XL will feature a 6.2-inch display, making them slightly larger than last year's models, trusted tech industry leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer confirmed to Android Headlines on Sunday. If the report is true, it would suggest that Google is working on a larger screen for this year's Model 3s that would include a notch design, according to the report.

Google has been rumored to be working on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and is expected to release the handsets in October. While little is known about many of their core features, the smartphones are expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 and feature improved cameras. Interestingly, Google could opt for a dual-lens camera array on the front of its Pixels and turn to a single-lens camera on the rear.

Last year's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL came with 5- and 6-inch screens, respectively. It's unclear why Google might want to go with larger displays, but considering some of its top competitors are either offering or considering displays that exceed six inches, it wouldn't be a surprise if the company followed suit.

The Pixel 3 XL, meanwhile, will have a 19:9 aspect ratio for its 6.2-inch panel, according to the report. Again, that suggests that Google is opting for a notch design, similar to the iPhone X.

In the past, Google relied upon HTC and LG to deliver its Pixel phones. This year, however, the company is doing all of the heavy lifting and will have Foxconn produce its smartphones.

Google is expected to unveil the new Pixels in October. Look for them to hit store shelves soon after.